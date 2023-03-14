IDFC MF is Bandhan MF

IDFC Mutual Fund has been rebranded as Bandhan Mutual Fund. Consequently, each scheme of the fund house will be renamed to replace the word 'IDFC' with the word 'Bandhan'.

World Kidney Day celebrated

World Kidney Day was celebrated at New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar, in association with Rotary Club Jalandhar West recently. Members of Inner Wheel Club also joined the celebrations.

Women’s day celebrations

International Women's Day was recently celebrated at Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE). Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, exhorted women employees to be determined and treat each challenge as an opportunity.

NHPC chairman awarded

NHPC CMD RK Vishnoi has been conferred with D Litt (honoris causa) by Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth for his exemplary performance in the power sector and development of the country.

Award for BSES Rajdhani

BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd has received the Central Board of Irrigation & Power Award 2022 for the 'Best Performing Distribution Utility' in the private sector.

Singhania Quest+ platform

Singhania Quest+ has taken a leap in Ludhiana by introducing online ed tech platform in eight schools for the academic year 2023-24.

Home Credit digital lending

Home Credit India has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting financial inclusion and gender equality through responsible and digital-led finance ensuring access to affordable credit.

Nirvasa digital healthcare

Digital healthcare delivery space Nirvasa is offering healthcare assistance which can be easily accessible from the comfort of one's home. It offers free consultation to 10,000+ Indians per day.

Alchemist felicitates donors

As many as 100 kidney transplanted patients, including their donors, were felicitated by Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, recently at a ‘patient connect programme’ to mark World Kidney Day.

Hyundai telemedicine clinics

Hyundai Motor India Foundation recently inaugurated a telemedicine clinic at Rakhi Khas village in Hisar district as part of five telemedicine clinics which are operational in Haryana.

Omega Seiki Mobility in Delhi

Omega Seiki Mobility - an Anglian Omega Group company - has opened a new state-of-the-art dealership - Surryaanh Organisation LLP in Delhi.

Cancer screening programme

A colon cancer screening programme was recently launched at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Dr Mohinish Chhabra, Director, Gastroenterology, spoke on the occasion.

Chandigarh varsity milestone

Chandigarh University has become the first university in filing highest number of patents (703) in 2022. The university is working to develop new technologies and products by filing patents in emerging areas.

UltraTech mines awarded

As many as 13 limestone mines of UltraTech Cement have got 5-star ratings for 2021-22 from the Indian Bureau of Mines at its 75th anniversary celebrations.

Croma summer sale

Croma has launched its most-awaited summer sale, offering customers a chance to avail a host of offers on a wide range of home appliances.

Mobil 1TM engine oil

ExxonMobil has unveiled full synthetic engine oil Mobil 1™ Triple Action Power+. It has been formulated to deliver outstanding engine performance.

Housing.com in tricity

Housing.com recently organised an event for real estate developers in Chandigarh. Terming it a great success, the company said the aim was to bring together the realty developers and property advisors from the region.

Axis Nifty G-Sec Index Fund

Axis Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer for Nifty G-Sec September 2032 Index Fund. It is an open-ended target maturity debt index fund.

IRCTC, HDFC Bank in pact

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch one of India's most-rewarding co-branded travel credit cards.

HDFC Life insurance plan

HDFC Life has launched guaranteed income insurance plan. It provides guaranteed, regular, tax-free benefits and guaranteed death benefit.

Tata AIA website in Hindi

Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. has launched its first Hindi website. With this initiative, it aims to provide consumers with a website that conveys benefits of life insurance solutions in their preferred language.

BITS Pilani law school

BITS Pilani has announced a foray into legal education with BITS Law School in Greater Mumbai. It will offer two five-year integrated degree programmes - BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons).

Women’s day at TSPL

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) organised a programme on International Women’s Day to felicitate village women leaders and entrepreneurs.