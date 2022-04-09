IHC to pump in $2 bn in Adani firms

New Delhi, April 8
Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) will invest $2 billion in three green-focused companies of Adani Group, helping tycoon Gautam Adani’s units fund expansion plans.
Adani Enterprises will get Rs 7,700 crore by issuing preferential shares to IHC, while Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd will receive Rs 3,850 crore each via the same equity instrument, the group said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM
The National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confide...
Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences
The Toronto Police Service says that on the evening of April...
Srinagar police nab instigator behind anti-India sloganeering at Jama Masjid, Pakistan link emerge
After the prayers on the first Friday of Ramzan, some miscre...
Know the new XE Omicron variant and its severity
XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the United...