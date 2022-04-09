IHC to pump in $2 bn in Adani firms

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) will invest $2 billion in three green-focused companies of Adani Group, helping tycoon Gautam Adani’s units fund expansion plans.

Adani Enterprises will get Rs 7,700 crore by issuing preferential shares to IHC, while Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd will receive Rs 3,850 crore each via the same equity instrument, the group said. —