IMF expects slowdown in Indian economy

PTI

Washington, January 31

The IMF on Tuesday said it is expecting some slowdown in the Indian economy next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1% from 6.8% during the current fiscal ending March 31.

The IMF on Tuesday released the January update of its World Economic Outlook, according to which the global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023, then rise to 3.1% in 2024.

“Our growth projections actually for India are unchanged from our October Outlook. We have 6.8% growth for this current fiscal year, which runs until March, and then we’re expecting some slowdown to 6.1% in fiscal year 2023. And that is largely driven by external factors,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist and Director, Research Department of the IMF said.