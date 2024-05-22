In a first, BSE-listed companies’ market cap hits $5 trillion mark

Mumbai, May 21
The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit the $5-trillion milestone for the first time on Tuesday. At the close of trade, the total valuation of the exchange-listed companies stood at an all-time high of Rs 4,14,62,306.56 crore ($4.97 trillion), the BSE data showed.
India in top 5
Nation m-cap
US $55 tn
China $9.4 tn
Japan $6.4 tn
Hong Kong $5.4 tn
Sebi changes rule on m-cap of listed firms
- Market regulator Sebi has revamped the method for calculating the market capitalisation of listed entities
- Instead of using the market capitalisation of a single day (currently March 31), listed firms will now use the “average market capitalisation” for a six-month period, which would more accurately reflect the market size of the entity
The 30-share Sensex declined 52.63 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 73,953.31. However, during the day, it hit a high of 74,189.19, rallying 183.25 points.
“The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE has crossed a record $5 trillion for the first time — hitting a fresh high on May 21. India became the fifth largest marketcap country after the US, China, Japan, and Hong Kong,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on November 29 last year.
The m-cap of all listed companies on the BSE touched the $3-trillion mark on May 24, 2021. The total valuation of exchange-listed companies went past the $1 trillion level on May 28, 2007. The journey from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion was covered in just over seven years on June 6, 2014.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.34 per cent while smallcap index declined 0.18 per cent.
The midcap gauge hit its lifetime peak of 43,223.69 and the smallcap index reached the record high of 48,099.29 during the day.
