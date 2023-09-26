 Income Tax department notifies ‘Angel Tax’ rules for valuing investments in startups : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Income Tax department notifies ‘Angel Tax’ rules for valuing investments in startups

Income Tax department notifies ‘Angel Tax’ rules for valuing investments in startups

‘From investors’ standpoint, revised rules offer wider range of valuation methodologies to work with, and that ought to make compliance less onerous’

Income Tax department notifies ‘Angel Tax’ rules for valuing investments in startups

The rules comes into effect from September 25. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 26

The income tax department has notified rules for valuation of investments by resident and non-resident investors in startups, thus paving way for implementation of the changes brought in 2023-24 Budget.

As per the changes in Rule 11UA of I-T rules, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) provides that the valuation of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and equity shares issued by unlisted startups can be based on the fair market value.

The amended rules also retain the five new valuation methods proposed in the draft rules for consideration received from the non-residents viz., (i) Comparable Company Multiple Method, (ii) Probability Weighted Expected Return Method, (iii) Option Pricing Method, (iv) Milestone Analysis Method, and (v) Replacement Cost Method.

The rules comes into effect from September 25.

Deloitte India Partner Sumit Singhania said from investors’ standpoint, revised rules offer wider range of valuation methodologies to work with, and that ought to make compliance less onerous, henceforth.

“Also, safe harbour permitting 10 per cent deviation from fair value makes room for valuation adjustments when needed. Overall, the trajectory is to align tax valuation methodologies with permissible exchange control norms,” Singhania said.

Nangia & Co LLP Partner Amit Agarwal said the amendments Rule 11UA of the Indian Income Tax Act bring positive changes by offering taxpayers flexibility through multiple valuation methods, simplifying the valuation date consideration, incentivising venture capital investments, facilitating investments from notified entities, providing clarity on CCPS and encouraging foreign investments.

“The inclusion of a tolerance threshold for minor valuation discrepancies further enhances efficiency and fairness in tax assessments, ultimately benefiting both taxpayers and the government.

“These changes offer taxpayers a broader range of valuation methods to choose from, including internationally recognized approaches, thereby attracting foreign investments and fostering clarity. Moreover, the notified final rule introduces an additional sub-clause specifically addressing CCPS,” Agarwal said.

SW India Managing Partner and Co-founder Atul Puri said the CBDT has amended Rule 11UA, for arriving at the fair market value of unquoted shares issued to resident and non-resident investors.

Rule 11UA at present prescribes two methods for the valuation of unquoted shares i.e.; DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) method and NAV (Net Asset Value) method for resident investors.

However, there was no specific reference to the valuation of shares issued to non-resident investors and this would lead to confusion and litigation between tax officers and non-resident investors.

Amended Rule 11UA includes five more valuation methods available as an option to non-resident investors, in addition to DCF and NAV methods. However, the option to value equity shares as per any of these five methods is not available to resident investors.

“The amended Rule 11UA is a welcome move, which brings in more clarity for both investor and investee, basis which an appropriate valuation method can be adopted, thereby, reducing the chances of any future litigation and addressing illegitimate or non-genuine transactions while promoting investments in eligible startups,” Puri said.

AKM Global Tax Partner Amit Maheshwari said the new angel tax rules have very well taken care of an important aspect of CCPS valuation mechanism which was not the case earlier since most of the investments in India by VC funds is through the CCPS route only.

“The extension of 10 per cent safe harbour to CCPS investments as it was earlier meant for equity shares will give necessary margin of safety for taking care of foreign exchange fluctuations and is a welcome move,” Maheshwari added.

The CBDT had in May come out with draft rules on valuation of funding in unlisted and unrecognised startups for levying income tax, commonly termed as ‘Angel Tax’ and had invited public comments on it.

The amended rules are aimed at bridging the gap between the rules outlined in FEMA and the Income Tax.

So far, only investments by domestic investors or residents in closely held companies or unlisted firms were taxed over and above the fair market value. This was commonly referred to as an angel tax.

The Finance Act, 2023 has said that such investments over and above the FMV will be taxed irrespective of whether the investor is a resident or non-resident.

Post the amendments in the Finance Act, concerns have been raised over the methodology of calculation of fair market value under two different laws.

IndusLaw Partner Shruti K P said a tolerance limit of 10 per cent of the valuation price has also been allowed for both equity and CCPS issuances.

“Clarity on valuation norms for CCPS was long overdue and is indeed a welcome move, which may alleviate concerns on tax implications of CCPS issuances especially to foreign investors,” Shruti said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

2
Haryana

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

3
Entertainment

Priyanka welcomes 'Jiju' Raghav Chadha to Chopra family, calls Parineeti 'most beautiful bride'

4
Chandigarh

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

5
Diaspora

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing

6
World

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution' in context of recent developments

7
Trending

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

8
India

Canadian Sikh protests outside Indian mission in Toronto off to a muted start

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 4-ft-deep pit on VIP Road claims biker’s life

10
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Bathinda court also issues arrest warrant against former fin...

Congress killed your desire to become CM: Bhagwant Mann tells Bajwa as he says 32 AAP MLAs in touch with him

Congress killed your desire to become CM, Bhagwant Mann's dig at Partap Bajwa after his 32 AAP MLAs in touch claim

The statements by both leaders come at a time when the INDIA...

Waheeda Rehman to get this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Waheeda Rehman to get this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Regarded one of India’s finest actors, she has worked in mor...

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

90-second video shows a coordinated attack: Report

Court can fix deadline, if right to speedy trial is infringed: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court can fix deadline, if right to speedy trial is infringed: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The judgment, having far-reaching implications for justice s...


Cities

View All

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

SGPC holds online meeting of Int'l Sikh Advisory Board

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

NZC meeting: Bhagwant Mann takes stock of meet arrangements in Amritsar

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

Police 'brutality' against lawyer: Muktsar SP, CIA in-charge among 6 booked

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association terms it assault on judicial independence, abstains from work

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association asks members to abstain from work

Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

Chandigarh MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Property 'grab' case: 5-member panel report led to reinstatement of Chandigarh cops

Panjab University issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drills into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drill into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Woman shot dead in Greater Noida by 2 unidentified motorcycle-borne men

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Two men kidnap, kill friend in northeast Delhi, 1 arrested

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Patiala: House of Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week