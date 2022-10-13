India a bright spot on otherwise dark horizon: IMF chief Georgieva

IANS
Wahington, October 13
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said that India deserves to be called a bright spot “on this otherwise dark horizon because it has been a fast-growing economy, even during these difficult times, but most importantly, this growth is underpinned by structural reforms”.
She was speaking on the fourth day of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings at the IMF headqarters here.
“Most importantly, this growth is underpinned by structural reforms,” Georgieva told reporters after the meeting.
She was replying to a question on her expectations from India just days before it takes over the presidency of G20.
She also praised India’s digitisation process.
Earlier, Paolo Mauro, Deputy Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF, had praised India’s direct benefit transfer scheme.
“From India, there is a lot to learn. There is a lot to learn from some other examples around the world. We have examples from pretty much every continent and every level of income. If I look at the case of India, it is actually quite impressive,” he told reporters.
