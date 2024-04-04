India becomes Suzuki’s second market to cross 3-cr cumulative production mark

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest passenger vehicle maker, has attained cumulative production of over three crore units.

Indian operations are the fastest to achieve this feat among all Suzuki production bases in record 40 years and 4 months since the start of production in December 1983.

India has become the second country after Japan in which Suzuki has reached this milestone. The feat entails production undertaken at the company’s Gurugram, Manesar (Haryana) and Hansalpur (Gujarat) facilities.

While over 2.68 crore vehicles have been manufactured at the company’s Haryana-based facilities, over 32 lakh vehicles have been manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSIL.

The company commenced exports in 1987 and today contributes nearly 40 per cent of the total vehicle exports from India. “We plan to invest further and increase our annual production capacity to four million units by FY 2030-31. Working towards this, we will set up two new green field manufacturing plants of 10 lakh capacity each at Kharkhoda-Haryana and Gujarat,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

