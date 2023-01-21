India bright spot amid global crises: WEF chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday recognised the resilience of the Indian economy with its founder and executive chairman Kluas Schwab describing the country a bright spot amid the ongoing geoeconomics and geopolitical crises.

Commendable I commend the country’s decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. — Kluas Schwab, Executive chairman, WEF

In a statement issued after meeting the Indian ministerial delegation at Davos, Schwab said, “I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders. I commend the country’s decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises.”

Schwab said the World Economic Forum (WEF) shared a 38-year history with India and looks forward to continued partnership with the country during its G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency. India’s G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is critical in this fractured world,” Schwab said.