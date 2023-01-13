 India-China trade climbs to USD 135.98 billion in 2022, trade deficit crosses USD 100 billion for the first time : The Tribune India

India-China trade climbs to USD 135.98 billion in 2022, trade deficit crosses USD 100 billion for the first time

During 2022, China’s imports from India dwindled to USD 17.48 billion, a year-on-year decline of 37.9 per cent

India-China trade climbs to USD 135.98 billion in 2022, trade deficit crosses USD 100 billion for the first time

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

Beijing, January 13

The trade between India and China touched an all-time high of USD 135.98 billion in 2022, while New Delhi’s trade deficit with Beijing crossed the USD 100 billion mark for the first time despite frosty bilateral relations, according to data released by the Chinese customs on Friday.

The total India-China trade for 2022 has climbed to 135.98 billion, overtaking the USD 125 billion mark a year earlier by registering a rise of 8.4 per, the annual Chinese customs data said.

China’s exports to India climbed to USD 118.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 21.7 per cent.

During 2022, China’s imports from India dwindled to USD 17.48 billion, a year-on-year decline of 37.9 per cent.

The trade deficit for India stood at USD 101.02 billion, crossing the 2021 figure of USD 69.38 billion.

This is the first time the trade deficit, a serious concern constantly expressed by India, has crossed the USD 100 billion mark.

In 2021, the overall trade with China totalled USD 125.62 billion, an increase of 43.32 per cent year on year crossing the USD 100 billion mark for the first time.

The trade deficit in 2021 stood at USD 69.56 billion as India’s imports from China witnessed an increase of 46.14 per cent to reach USD 97.59 billion.

India’s exports to China increased by 34.28 per cent year on year to reach USD 28.03 billion in 2021.

The trade between the two countries continued to boom despite border tensions following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

According to an official brief on trade posted on the Indian Embassy website in Beijing, the rapid expansion of India-China bilateral trade since the beginning of this century has propelled China to emerge as India’s largest goods trading partner by 2008.

Since the beginning of the last decade, bilateral trade between the two countries has recorded exponential growth.

From 2015 to 2021, India-China bilateral trade grew by 75.30 per cent, an average yearly growth of 12.55 per cent, it said.

Officials say that while trade with China thrived on the availability of cheap Chinese goods to India, it has continuously resulted in the spiralling trade deficit India had with any other country.

“Our trade deficit concerns are two-pronged. One is the actual size of the deficit. Two is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening year after year,” the Embassy brief said.

“The growth of trade deficit with China could be attributed to two factors: narrow basket of commodities, mostly primary, that we export to China and second, market access impediments for most of our agricultural products and the sectors where we are competitive in, such as pharmaceuticals, IT/ITES,” it said.

Despite placating statements to address India’s concerns, China has not taken any major steps to open up pharma and IT sectors to Indian exports despite widespread demand.

Demand for Indian cancer drugs was so predominant in China that a film highlighting the plight of cancer patients and their attempts to get the drugs from India struck a chord with the Chinese public.

In recent years, reports said China has officially cleared some Indian drugs but not much is heard of the market access to them.

On the decline of Indian exports to China, the Indian Embassy brief said “our predominant exports have consisted of iron ore, cotton, copper, aluminium and diamonds/ natural gems”.

“Over time, these raw material-based commodities have been overshadowed by Chinese exports of machinery, power-related equipment, telecom equipment, organic chemicals and fertilisers. We continue to engage the Chinese side to address market access issues,” it said.

The data released by the Chinese customs on Friday said China’s global trade flourished despite the weakening of the US and European demand and the COVID-19 controls leading to periodic shutdowns of several cities including Shanghai, China posted a trade surplus of USD 877.6 billion in 2022.

As per the customs data, China’s overall exports in 2022 rose by 7 per cent and imports rose by 1.1 per cent, while China’s trade surplus last year stood at USD 877.6 billion.

China’s exports increased to USD 3.95 trillion, decreasing from 2021’s high growth of 29.9 per cent while imports increased by 1.1 per cent to USD 2.7 trillion, compared to the previous year’s 30.1 per cent rise.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

2
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Entertainment

Singer Ranjit Bawa's PA Deputy Vohra dies in road accident in Jalandhar

4
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

5
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

8
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

9
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

10
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

Don't Miss

View All
No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Sikh woman killed by speeding Audi in London; reckless driver was driving 3 times the speed limit to ‘impress his cousins’
Diaspora

In Sikh woman's death case, reckless Audi driver in London was driving thrice the speed limit to 'impress his cousins'

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office
Nation

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office

Top News

Congress government restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...

Kanjhawala case: MHA asks Delhi police to slap murder charges based on evidence

11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car

Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...

ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days

ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...

Air India urination case: In a surprise u-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

SpiceJet bomb hoax: British Airways trainee made call to delay departure of ‘girlfriends’ of his friends

SpiceJet bomb hoax: British Airways trainee made call to delay departure of 'girlfriends' of his friends

Dwarka resident arrested, police launch manhunt to nab two o...


Cities

View All

Tramadol racket: Chemists under police radar in Amritsar

Tramadol racket: Chemists under police radar in Amritsar

Patients suffer as ambulance staff join strike near Ludhiana

Teachers to suspend evaluation work

Amritsar: Boom barriers at BRTS flyover on Batala road soon

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Horse show a major attraction at Maghi Mela in Muktsar

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

BJP’s Anup Gupta vs AAP’s Jasbir Singh Laddi for Chandigarh Mayor

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: Wary parties scramble to keep flock together

2 gangsters fire at cops near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, nabbed

BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Manish Sisodia

BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Manish Sisodia

SpiceJet bomb hoax: British Airways trainee made call to delay departure of 'girlfriends' of his friends

11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car

L-G barring teachers from travelling to Finland for training, claims Sisodia

3 kill Delhi woman, bury body in graveyard, held

Ambulance drivers demand regularisation, threaten stir

Ambulance drivers demand regularisation, threaten stir

Jalandhar: 13 years after riots over Vienna attack, 7 jailed

In a first, 28 eateries get hygiene ratings from FSSAI

Workshops organised to sensitise school heads about ‘Mission 100%’

DC starts tree plantation drive in Nawanshahr

Man hacks brother’s wife to death, nabbed

Man hacks brother’s wife to death, nabbed

Sea of supporters welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Ludhiana

Anti-Sikh riot victims protest, term yatra as ‘political gimmick’

Ludhiana: Govt doing little for India's Manchester, says Rahul Gandhi

In Doraha & Sahnewal, yatra receives massive response

Civic issues plague Patiala as MC House term ends in 10 days

Civic issues plague Patiala as MC House term ends in 10 days

Patiala district administration to hold Military Literature Fest

IGBC platinum rating for PLW

District and Sessions Judge interacts with inmates at Nabha district jail