 India Inc hopeful of out-of-box steps to boost growth in Budget : The Tribune India

India Inc hopeful of out-of-box steps to boost growth in Budget

India Inc hopeful of out-of-box steps to boost growth in Budget

The Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday presents a realistic assessment of India’s economy, industry bodies said, while expressing hope for out-of-box measures to boost growth and consumption in the upcoming Union Budget.



PTI

New Delhi, January 31

The Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday presents a realistic assessment of India’s economy, industry bodies said, while expressing hope for out-of-box measures to boost growth and consumption in the upcoming Union Budget.

Lay thrust on capital expenditure

We are hopeful that the Union Budget will continue to lay major thrust on capex, including physical, digital as well as social infrastructure; this will help crowd-in private investments, which has already started to show an uptick. Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI

India’s economy is projected to slow to 6.5% in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, said the Survey. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said the Survey effectively analyses and captures the prevailing trends across all major sectors of the economy which could form a pivot for deliberations on the future course of the economy.

“CII hopes that some of the perceptions and ideas in the survey would find a place in the Union Budget to be presented tomorrow,” he added.

Subhrakant Panda, president, Ficci, said to ensure that the growth momentum continues, continuous support will be needed throughout the year from the government. “We are hopeful that the Union Budget will continue to lay major thrust on capex, including physical, digital as well as social infrastructure; this will help crowd-in private investments, which has already started to show an uptick,” he added.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said the Economic Survey is a realistic assessment of the Indian economy listing out challenges and opportunities in the context of a difficult global economy marked by high inflation, impact of Ukraine-Russia war and stringent monetary tightening by the major central banks.

He added that the chamber is expecting out-of-box measures to boost growth and consumption in the Union Budget to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Budget hikes capex to record Rs 10 lakh crore, gives partial relief to 'aam aadmi'

2
Diaspora

Komagata Maru memorial in Canada vandalised for third time

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

4
Nation

Union Budget 2023: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, standard deduction allowed under new tax regime

5
Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

6
J & K

Two polish nationals killed in massive snow avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg; see chilling video

7
Nation

Union Budget 2023: Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh

8
Punjab

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Nation

Union Budget 2023: TVs, mobiles to be cheaper; gold, cigarettes, imported cars to be dearer

10
Patiala

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Watch: Amritsar streets witness Bollywood-style chase as ‘drunk’ e-rickshaw driver almost runs over several people while fleeing cops

Pastor Avtar Singh running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Artificially ripened fruits on sale, risk health of residents in Amritsar district

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

G20 calls for global support to improve debt situation

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi got only Rs 325 crore despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax: Kejriwal on Budget

Dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Gurugram housing society

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Income tax raids continue on Jalandhar pastors for second day

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

'Pastor' Bajinder Singh embraced Christianity while in jail in murder case

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Jalandhar: Rarity a decade ago, churches in villages now common sight

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana ]ail

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana jail

AAP worker among 3 arrested with six pistols in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala