India, Japan to cooperate on semi-conductors

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, July 20
India and Japan on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for development of a semiconductor ecosystem that will promote manufacturing, research, design, talent development, and supply chain resilience, Union Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, at press briefing in New Delhi.
We have reached a decision and will take it forward under a Government-to-Government cooperation, the Minister said adding that an organisation will set up to implement it. There will be industry-to-industry cooperation on which the details are being worked out.
On being asked what is the target for chipsets, if they willbelow 28 nano metre (NM), Vaishnaw said almost 50 percent of the demand in the world is chipsets is from 28NM or greater. The demand for telecom and automobile – both growing sectors in India—is for bigger chipsets.
“We are open minded and want to address all parts of value chain,” the minister said.
On being asked if the facility at Semi Conductors Limited Mohali would be part of the manufacturing, he said “it is yet to be discussed”.
Japan’s Rapidus Corp, which is a semiconductor manufacturer will play a major role. “Rapidus will be playing a role in focusing on the full value chain, instead of what other countries are doing, which is emphasising only on fabrication”.
With Japan, we usually have detailed discussions and once the agreement is signed, it goes on for years, the minister said and cited the example of Maruti-Suzuki.
Japan is a leader in the semiconductor industry and lead silicon wafer and ingot manufacturing. In raw materials, too, such as chemicals and gases, they have a lead. In equipment manufacturing, the Minister said explaining the rationale behind an agreement with Japan.
India can be pitched as a raw material supplier for semiconductors. Dahej in Gujarat can be a raw material supplier hub for global corporations, he suggested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two arrested after horrific Manipur video triggers nationwide outrage; eyewitness claims similar incident was thwarted a day before
PM Modi, CJI condemn incident | CM Biren Singh says culprits...
Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench
The ordinance takes away the control of services from the ci...
Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi
Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...
Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators
Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...
Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3