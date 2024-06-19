India largest market for Nestle’s Maggi

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

India has become the largest market for Nestle globally for its instant noodles and soup brand Maggi and the second largest for chocolate wafer brand KitKat, according to the latest annual report of its local subsidiary.

Besides, the India market with a high double-digit growth has become one of the fastest growing markets for Nestle, it added.

Nestle, which sells its popular instant noodles under brand Maggi and prepared dishes and cooking aids here, sold over 6 billion servings of Maggi during FY24, the Nestle India report said.