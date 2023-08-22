 India launches Bharat NCAP, country’s own car crash testing programme; car makers say to help improve vehicle safety standards : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • India launches Bharat NCAP, country’s own car crash testing programme; car makers say to help improve vehicle safety standards

India launches Bharat NCAP, country’s own car crash testing programme; car makers say to help improve vehicle safety standards

Bharat NCAP will be implemented from October 1

India launches Bharat NCAP, country’s own car crash testing programme; car makers say to help improve vehicle safety standards

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with Minister of State Gen V K Singh (retd) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain during the launch of Bharat NCAP, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, August 22

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the country’s first crash testing programme Bharat NCAP aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) is India’s own crash testing programme and is cheaper than tests conducted abroad, Gadkari said, adding that the star ratings will help buyers understand the quality of the product and make an informed purchase decision.

Bharat NCAP will be implemented from October 1, 2023.

“Bharat NCAP is India’s own crash testing programme. This is a very important programme....the cost of testing from abroad is Rs 2.5 crore and in India (under) Bharat NCAP it comes to Rs 60 lakh. So there can be a good market...,” the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

Under the programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their vehicles tested as per the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197, and based on the performance of the car in the tests, the vehicle will be awarded star ratings on a scale of 0-5, for adult occupants (AOP) and child occupants (COP).

The market today is not cost but quality-centric. They are cautious about the quality, about the model about the design. The companies who are making good models using good technology their share is going to increase in the market and those who don’t want to change or upgrade they are already facing the consequences, the minister said adding requests have been received from multiple companies to test more than 30 models under the Bharat NCAP mechanism.

There is competition with the quality and safety standards and the government aims to make the Indian automobile industry of Rs 15 lakh crore (in size) from Rs 12.50 lakh crore, Gadkari said. From seventh position earlier, India has surpassed Japan to become the third largest automobile market after China and the US, he added.

The automobile industry is one of the largest employers and biggest tax-paying sector to the government. This industry is giving maximum GST to the state and central government.

Untill now, the industry created over 4 crore jobs and its overall GDP contribution is 6.5 per cent, Gadkari said.

Speaking further, he said that there is not much difference between Bharat NCAP and global crash standards and the mechanism has been prepared in a systematic way keeping all stakeholders’ views into account.

It is expected that the demand for safer cars will increase, encouraging car manufacturers to comply with customer needs.

With high safety standards, Indian cars will be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in India. The programme is expected to develop a safety-sensitive car market in India.

Gadkari also highlighted the issue of fatalities due to road accidents in India.

“We are facing important challenges. One is road accidents and the other is air pollution ... Every year we have 5 lakh accidents and 1.5 lakh deaths. Every day 1,100 accidents and 400 deaths. Every hour 47 accidents and 18 deaths. 70 per cent of the deaths are in the age group of 18 to 34 years and a loss of GDP is 3.14 per cent,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the automobile industry hailed India’s crash testing programme, saying it will further elevate vehicle safety standards and as an authentic and objective rating system it will help customers make informed purchase decisions.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India said it will offer at least three models for testing under the programme in the first lot itself, while others such as Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Renault also fully supported the programme.

“Any car that is launched in India follows the mandatory safety standards set by the government and is therefore safe. For consumers seeking extra safety or manufacturers offering extra safety features the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) system is an authentic and objective rating system to empower the customer to make an informed choice,” Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer, corporate affairs, Rahul Bharti said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Managing Director & CEO Unsoo Kim said this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all.

Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said the government’s initiative arrives at a crucial juncture for India, as the need to curtail fatalities on the roads has never been more pressing.

“With road safety taking precedence, the Bharat NCAP is a pivotal tool to assess and enhance the safety standards of vehicles on our roads,” he said, adding, Renault India wholeheartedly supports this initiative and looks forward to contributing its expertise towards reducing accidents and ensuring safer journeys for all.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said the BNCAP initiative “will go a long way in educating customers in making informed purchase decisions, which would now be very strongly influenced by the safety parameters of the vehicle”.

#Nitin Gadkari

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

2
Chandigarh

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

4
Chandigarh

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from lockers of arrested Chandigarh MC sanitary inspector

5
Trending

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40

6
Haryana

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

7
Haryana

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

8
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

9
Editorials

NMC guidelines

10
Punjab

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Top News

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

Lander Module scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on W...

Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods

Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods

A special ‘girdawari’ was conducted in all the affected area...

Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...

Prime Minister Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit

Prime Minister Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit

South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS ...

CBI arrests Canada-based businessman Rahul Gaggal in defence espionage case

CBI arrests Canada-based businessman Rahul Gaggal in defence espionage case

The agency had earlier arrested freelance journalist Vivek R...


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested Chandigarh MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

Court sends rape accused Delhi officer Premoday Khakha, his wife to 1-day judicial custody

Court sends rape accused Delhi officer Premoday Khakha, his wife to 1-day judicial custody

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

Police didn't allow her to meet minor rape victim, says DCW chief Swati Maliwal; ends dharna at hospital

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment