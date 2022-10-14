India maintained post-pandemic growth momentum: Sitharaman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said India has maintained accelerated growth momentum, after the contraction in 2020, by balancing the immediate needs of the economy with long-term structural reforms.

Speaking at the first session of the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington, she called for enhanced policy cooperation and sharing of experiences to deal with downside risks and their spillovers. The minister touched on the global economy and on India’s economic development and policy responses, the Finance Ministry tweeted. Earlier, she held bilaterals with her counterparts and heads of the leading global bodies.

The minister on Tuesday met ministers from Egypt, Bhutan, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. She also interacted with the OECD secretary general Mathias Cormann and FATF president Raja Kumar.

With the OECD secretary general, the Finance Minister discussed bilateral engagements and OECD’s support in India’s G20 presidency in 2023.

Holding a bilateral with Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al Mashat, she exchanged renewable energy views in both countries.

In the meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Finance, Mohammed Al- Jadaan, the two discussed several economic and financial issues, along with matters of India-Saudi bilateral cooperation. With South Korea’s Deputy PM and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, she sought Seoul’s support for India’s G20 presidency next year.