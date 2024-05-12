India needs to focus on factor market reforms to propel growth to double digit: Asian Development Bank Chief Economist

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

India needs to focus on factor market reforms like land and labour to propel India’s growth to a double-digit trajectory, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Chief Economist Albert Park has said.

“There are still concerns that the basic factor markets like land and labour in the formal sector of unemployment in India are still small. So, you really want to formalise those,” he said in an interview.

The factor market reforms include land, labour, energy, and access to credit, among others, which are critical factors for production.

Labour reforms have been approved by Parliament in 2020, but they have not been implemented. In 2019 and 2020, 29 central labour laws were amalgamated, rationalised and simplified into four labour codes—the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020.

Labour is in the Concurrent List of the Constitution. Under the Labour Codes, rules are required to be framed by the central government as well as by the state governments.

Talking about other reforms, Park said further regulatory ease and ease of doing business and deregulation of tariffs by simplifying and reducing them will help increase India’s share in the global value chain.

The government has set a target of USD 2 trillion in exports of goods and services to be achieved by 2030. In FY23, combined exports of goods and services reached an estimated USD 770 billion. Thus, considerable growth will be needed to reach the government’s target.

Increasing goods exports requires India to integrate into global value chains, which must entail India specialising in stages of production, where it has a comparative advantage as opposed to necessarily looking to be present in the entire value chain, as per the recent ADO report released by ADB.