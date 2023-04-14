 India poised to become hub for software testing : The Tribune India

India poised to become hub for software testing

India poised to become hub for software testing

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, April 13

With an increasing number of software development companies outsourcing their software testing jobs to India, the country is set to overtake the competition in the market for software testing. Industry experts believe India is projected to control 70% of the market in future, as a majority of testing jobs across the world will be outsourced to India.

Software testing is the key to ensure correctness of application development and enhancements, accounting for about 30% of the project’s overall cost.

“With an increase in the number of software development organisations outsourcing their software testing jobs here, India is predicted to control 70% of the market,” said Manish Gupta, CEO of Chandigarh-based TestingXperts. TestingXperts is the world’s fifth largest pure play QA and software-testing company.

The market for software testing was estimated to be worth $40 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% to $70 billion by 2030. According to experts, major players in the industry are either based out of India or have some of their biggest offshore delivery centres here. India stands out individually (and not a part of its continental region) as one of the global software testing market’s major territories, including the US, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia.

According to Manish, 2022 has seen the continuance of enormous technological and digital transformation shifts, requiring organisations to indulge in ongoing innovation and self-reinvention. The extensive and rapid technological progress impacts enterprises’ software development, validation, delivery, and operational processes. “So, in order to develop and deliver high-quality software quickly, these organisations must constantly innovate and reinvent themselves. To do this, they must identify ways to improve their processes and technologies,” he added.

The shocking accounts worldwide make it clear that software failure can result in irreparable harm. According to a survey published in 2017 by Tricentis, global businesses have reported a loss of $1.7 trillion in assets, which has an impact on 3.7 million individuals worldwide. The final product, which has undergone sufficient software testing, performs better than anticipated results if it navigates through various testing levels effectively. The testers can identify the faults at each level and take steps to avoid such hiccups in the future.

