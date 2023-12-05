India set to become 3rd largest economy by 2030: S&P

PTI

New Delhi, December 5

India will become the world's third largest economy by 2030, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday as it forecast the nation's GDP growth reaching 7 per cent in 2026-27 fiscal year.

In its Global Credit Outlook 2024, S&P saw a 6.4 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal year through March 2024 (2023-24) as compared to 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

The growth rate will remain at 6.4 per cent in the next fiscal (2024-25) before climbing to 6.9 per cent in the next and 7 per cent in 2026-27, the rating agency said. "We see India reaching 7 per cent in 2026-27 fiscal."

"India is set to become the third-largest economy by 2030, and we expect it will be the fastest growing major economy in the next three years," S&P said.

India currently is the fifth largest economy in the world behind the US, China, Germany and Japan.

"A paramount test will be whether India can become the next big global manufacturing hub, an immense opportunity. Developing a strong logistics framework will be key in transforming India from a services-dominated economy into a manufacturing-dominant one," it said.

Unlocking the labour market potential will largely depend upon upskilling workers and increasing female participation in the workforce.

"Success in these two areas will enable India to realise its demographic dividend," it said.

S&P said a booming domestic digital market could also fuel expansion in India's high-growth startup ecosystem during the next decade, especially in financial and consumer technology.

In the automotive sector, India is poised for growth, building on infrastructure, investment and innovation, it added.