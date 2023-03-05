 India, Sri Lanka mulling use of Indian rupee for economic transactions : The Tribune India

India, Sri Lanka mulling use of Indian rupee for economic transactions

India, Sri Lanka mulling use of Indian rupee for economic transactions

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Colombo, March 5

India and Sri Lanka are exploring the possibility of using the Indian rupee for economic transactions and have discussed the initiative that will help in building a stronger and closer partnership through trade and investment-led measures between the two countries.

The High Commission of India here organised a discussion on the use of the Indian Rupee (INR) for transactions between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday.

“Representatives from the Bank of Ceylon, State Bank of India and the Indian Bank shared their experiences and informed the audience that they had started carrying out INR-denominated trade transactions through respective Vostro/Nostro accounts after the creation of enabling framework by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) in 2022,” the High Commission said in a statement.

The participating banks also outlined the benefits of settlements denominated in INR which includes shorter timelines, lower exchange costs and easier availability of trade credits.

The beneficial impact of this initiative on the tourism and hospitality industry was also highlighted including its role in helping increase collections which could be utilised by other sectors.

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay highlighted the positive impact that the initiative will have in the joint efforts for building a stronger and closer economic partnership between the two countries through trade and investment-led measures.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe appreciated the close economic relationship between the two countries and the financial and humanitarian support extended by India over the past year, including the strong financing assurances provided by New Delhi, in the context of the IMF support programme for Sri Lanka.

India extended assistance worth over USD 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka last year to help it deal with the economic crisis.

Governor of the CBSL, Dr. P Nandalal Weerasinghe, highlighted the strong desire among Indian and Sri Lankan business communities for enabling trade settlements in INR.

He called for expanding this facility, over a period of time, to utilise it for the full range of capital and current account transactions. He also appreciated the wide-ranging participation from stakeholders in Sri Lanka and India which included more than 300 attendees in the physical format, apart from those that joined online, according to a report in The Island newspaper.

A team from RBI joined the discussion in the online format and indicated the possibility of settlement of current account transactions in goods, as well as services, in INR, apart from the option of undertaking permitted capital account transactions. The RBI team referred to the close cooperation with CBSL and RBI’s commitment to further facilitate this process, it said.

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves, sparking political turmoil in the country which led to the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapaksa family.

The IMF in September last year approved Sri Lanka a USD 2.9 billion bailout package over 4 years pending Sri Lanka’s ability to restructure its debt with creditors - both bilateral and sovereign bondholders. With assurances from creditors, the USD 2.9 billion facilities could get the IMF board approval in March.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

2
Nation

‘World’s first’ bamboo crash barrier installed on Maharashtra highway, says Gadkari; calls it ‘remarkable achievement’

3
Nation

Indian Army to get jetpack suits for efficient surveillance along borders; trials held in Agra

4
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

5
Punjab

IBM launches skill programmes in computer science engineering at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab

6
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

7
Haryana

12 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

8
J & K

PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees suspend 310-day strike, say 'surrendering' as govt 'stopped' salaries

9
Himachal

Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank

10
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

The accused is a student at a US university

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police books BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kaur is a 2013-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre


Cities

View All

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells govt to guard publishers of religious texts

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

CBI gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion