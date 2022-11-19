 India to be world’s 2nd largest economy by 2050, to add a trillion dollar to GDP every 12-18 months: Gautam Adani : The Tribune India

India to be world’s 2nd largest economy by 2050, to add a trillion dollar to GDP every 12-18 months: Gautam Adani

‘If there ever were a time to be Indian, be in India, and associate with India - it is now’, he said

India to be world’s 2nd largest economy by 2050, to add a trillion dollar to GDP every 12-18 months: Gautam Adani

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani. File Photo



PTI

Mumbai, November 19

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani on Saturday said India, which took 58 years to become a  trillion dollar economy, will add an equivalent sum to GDP every 12-18 months and will be the world's second largest economy by 2050.

Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Accountants here, he said back-to-back global crises have challenged several assumptions, including that China should adopt western democratic principles, secular principles are universal, the EU would stay together, and that Russia would be forced to accept a reduced international role.

"This multilevel crisis has shattered the myth of a unipolar or a bipolar world of superpowers that could step in and stabilize global environments," he said.

"In my view - in this emerging multipolar world - superpowers will need to be those that take responsibility to step in and help others in a crisis and not bully other nations into submission, those that keep humanity as their foremost operating principle." A superpower, he said, must also be a thriving democracy and yet believe that "there is no one uniform style of democracy." "The style of capitalism that drives growth for the sake of growth and ignores the social fabric of a society, is rightfully facing its greatest pushback ever," he said.

Adani, 60, said the foundations of India's increasing economy might have become relevant and a majority government has given the nation the ability to initiate several structural reforms in the political and administrative system.

"It took us 58 years to get to our first trillion dollars of GDP, 12 years to get to the next trillion and just five years for the third trillion.

"Given the pace at which the government has been executing a vast multitude of simultaneous social and economic reforms, I anticipate that within the next decade, India will start adding a trillion dollar to its GDP every 12 to 18 months - thereby putting us well on track to be a USD 30 trillion economy by 2050 and with a stock market capitalization that will possibly exceed USD 45 trillion," he said.

India is currently the world's fifth largest economy with a gross domestic product (GPD) of USD 3.5 trillion. In comparison, the US is a USD 23 trillion economy with a stock market capitalization ranging from USD 45 to 50 trillion.

"A country, crushed and drained by its colonial rulers, today stands on the cusp of an extraordinary growth and is the only major country on a path to emerge as a high-income nation without compromising its democracy and diversity," he said.

"Well before 2030, we will be the world's third largest economy and, thereafter, the world's second largest economy by 2050." In purchasing power parity (PPP), India's share of global GDP will be north of 20 per cent by 2050.

"India's success story of combining economic growth and democracy has no parallel. If there ever were a time to be Indian, be in India, and associate with India - it is now. The foundation to build a new resilient India has already been laid," he said.

Adani saw India's median age at just 38 years in 2050, population of 1.6 billion with a per capita income of USD 16,000, over 700 per cent higher than current per capita income.

FDI will touch a trillion dollar, in sign of increasing global confidence in India.

"In 2021, India added a unicorn every 9 days. It executed the largest number of real-time financial transactions globally - a staggering 48 billion. This was 6 times greater than the US, Canada, France, and Germany combined," he said adding this year VC funding will exceed USD 50 billion, a 50x acceleration in 8 years.

Adani, whose ports-to-energy conglomerate is investing USD 70 billion over the next decade in a new energy value chain, said India can become a net green-energy exporter by 2050.

"As both domestic companies and multinationals take advantage of India's market size, we will need stronger mandates wherein corporates are compelled to rise to the challenge of enabling a social structure that recognizes the core of our culture and is aligned with our national needs," he said.

"India cannot be just seen as a land for 'making and taking' profits out of its geographic boundaries. This is why I said that the superpowers in the multipolar world must recognize that there is no one size of democracy that fits all."  

#Congress #Gautam Adani #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

2
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

3
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

4
Trending

Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

6
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

7
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

8
Patiala

12 fake Scheduled Caste certificates cancelled in Patiala

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

10
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...

Mehrauli murder: CCTV footage shows Aftab walking with bag

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

Investigators have started interrogating him in connection t...

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala