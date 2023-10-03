 India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24: Ex-NITI Aayog vice-chief : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24: Ex-NITI Aayog vice-chief

India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24: Ex-NITI Aayog vice-chief

Says external macroeconomic, domestic situation in good shape

India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24: Ex-NITI Aayog vice-chief


New Delhi, October 2

The Indian economy will grow at around 6.5% in the current fiscal as the country’s macroeconomic situation is benefiting from the reforms that have been taken up in the past nine years by the Narendra Modi-led government, former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Kumar further said India needs and can grow at 8% plus as that level of economic growth is required to meet aspirations of the country’s young population and to generate sufficient jobs for its workforce.

“My growth projection (of India’s GDP growth in FY 2023-24) is 6.5%. “And I think we can easily maintain this (growth) over the next few years,” he said.

India’s GDP growth in 2022-23 was 7.2%, lower than 9.1% in 2021-22. According to Reserve Bank of India’s projections, India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5% in the current fiscal year.

Kumar further said, “Macroeconomic situation in India is benefiting from the reforms that have been implemented in the past nine years. Therefore, both the external macroeconomic balance as well as the domestic ones are in good shape.” He said India’s current account deficit is manageable, the country’s foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover about 11 months of imports and the foreign direct investment flows are continuing.

On the domestic side, Kumar said inflation is beginning to come down to the target levels and the government tax revenues have shown a good 16% increase over last year.

“So, this will take care of the fiscal situation and lead to fiscal consolidation. As a result of this improvement, the rating agencies have improved their ratings and JP Morgan has included India in its international bond indices,” he said. — PTI

RBI also projects 6.5% growth

  • India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2022-23 was 7.2%, lower than 9.1% in 2021-22
  • According to Reserve Bank of India’s projections, India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5% in the current fiscal year
  • India’s foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover about 11 months of imports

#Narendra Modi #NITI Aayog

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

3
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

4
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

5
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

7
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

8
Haryana

Will not stay if BJP-JJP alliance continues in Haryana: BJP leader Birender Singh

9
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

10
Himachal

Thousands lose over Rs 200 crore in series of crypto rug-pulls in Himachal Pradesh; police yet to catch kingpin

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case a...

2 army personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Rajouri

2 army personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Rajouri

The encounter breaks out between security forces and terrori...

BSF shoots down drone, seizes 2.7 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Recovered drone found to be made in China

Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Khalistani separatist's death: US official

Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Khalistani separatist's death: US official

The issue was raised by Secretary of State Tony Blinken duri...

Indian-origin Pereira wins Singapore's first gold in Asian Games athletics in 49 years

Indian-origin Shanti Pereira wins Singapore's first gold in Asian Games athletics in 49 years

The sprinter clocks 23.03 seconds in women’s 200m final to c...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone, seizes 2.7 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala