 India to clock highest growth among top 5 global economies: Finance Secretary : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • India to clock highest growth among top 5 global economies: Finance Secretary

India to clock highest growth among top 5 global economies: Finance Secretary

India to clock highest growth among top 5 global economies: Finance Secretary


PTI

New Delhi, August 24

Finance Secretary TV Somanathan on Thursday said India will continue to clock the highest growth rate among the top five economies in the world in the foreseeable future and asked Indian diaspora to act as a catalyst and supplement government efforts in making India the biggest opportunity.

Beautiful opportunity

India's rate of growth by any measurement is much faster than the top four. Today we can safely say that all four are likely to have lower growth rates than India in the foreseeable future.

TV Somanathan, finance secretary

India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world. The top four are US, China, Japan and Germany.

An S&P Global report had earlier this month projected India’s economy to double to $6.7 trillion by 2031, from $3.4 trillion currently.

“India is already the world’s fifth largest economy and it is the largest country by population. India’s rate of growth by any measurement is much faster than the top four. Today we can safely say that all four are likely to have lower growth rates than India in the foreseeable future.

“... in terms of the size of opportunity, India is arguably the biggest development opportunity of the future because we are large and we are growing faster than the other large economies,” Somanathan said in his address at the Indiaspora G20 forum.

The Indian economy grew at the rate of 7.2% in 2022-23 and economists peg GDP growth to be in the range of 6-6.5% in the current fiscal (April-March).

The top bureaucrat in the Finance Ministry asserted that India is the “most beautiful opportunity in the world” and the extent to which India harness this opportunity will mainly depend not on diaspora but on India’s domestic policies and domestic population.

He said there are three channels through which diaspora can influence — fund flow, trade and knowledge.

“If we do the right things, and we are doing the right things right now, then you can be a catalyst and a strong accelerator in what India can achieve,” he said, adding in India’s present stage of development knowledge transfer would be increasingly important.

India is the biggest country in terms of population and all challenges are of mega size. India is facing the challenges and we have the ability to tackle them.

“You need to be patient with India... We can have a zig-zag line to progress, but we will keep progressing,” Somanathan added.

In the coming years, investment may be more important than philanthropy, technology transfer may be more important than investment and your knowledge may be more important than money.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

3
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

5
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

6
Sports

World wrestling body suspends WFI for delaying elections; Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at Worlds Championships

7
Punjab

Mohit Mohindra takes over as Punjab Youth Congress chief

8
Entertainment

Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges, says AP Dhillon

9
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

10
Nation

'I salute all passengers of Chandrayaan-3': Rajasthan sports minister's bizarre remark; netizen asks 'yaatree vaapas laute ya nahin'

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan rolls out of lander, starts looking for moon’s secrets

Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of Vikram lander, starts looking for moon's secrets

India’s frugal moon mission stuns world

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...

Modi, Xi agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...

Arms used by 4 Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Fake travel agent booked for duping three residents

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

PU POLLS: Day after tiff, student groups say bar outsiders on campus

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Minister: Nation needs to work on good edu facilities

‘Huge quantity’ of drugs seized from Nigerian

Man seeks justice for sons

Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

AAP MLA appears in court

Gang of thieves, snatchers busted

Three drug peddlers arrested with heroin, drug money

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software

Patiala: Dental implant centre to be functional soon