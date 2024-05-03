India to grow 6.6% in next 2 years: OECD

New Delhi: India's GDP is projected to grow at 7.8 per cent in the just-concluded financial year 2023-24 and the forecast is for around 6.6 per cent in each of the following two fiscal years, according to OECD’s Economic Outlook. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said India's domestic demand will be driven by gross capital formation, particularly in public sector.
