‘India to have 120 cr Internet users by 2026’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

Minister of State (MoS) for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said India will have 120 crore Internet users by 2026, powered by a robust and clean telecom sector which will account for 26% of the GDP by then as against 11% today. He also said India had a clear vision for 6G even as 700 districts have 5G coverage with 5,000 base stations rolled out.

Speaking to the media as part of ruling BJP’s media blitzkrieg contrasting “UPA’s lost decade with India’s Techade under the ruling NDA”, the minister said the UPA is in a tearing rush to erase its past by rebranding itself but no one will forget that in UPA times telecom was only known for scams.

“The Opposition has the fundamental right to be delusional that they can escape their past as much they have a fundamental right to free speech,” Chandrasekhar said articulating Government strategy to continue painting the UPA unfavourably.

The minister said today India is the fastest growing telecom connected nation in the world. “We have 83 crore Internet users today. This number will increase to 120 cr in 2026,” he said.