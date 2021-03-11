India to take a considered view on crypto: Sitharaman

The minister clarified that the government is open to promote innovation and well-grounded progress made in the distributed ledger technologies, which are coming in the blockchain

India to take a considered view on crypto: Sitharaman

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Washington, April 27

Flagging concerns over likely misuse of crypto, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said India will take a considerate decision on regulation around the virtual currency.

The decision on crypto will not be rushed through, she said in an interaction at Stanford University.

“It will have to take its time...all of us to be sure that at least with a given available information, we’re taking the decern decision. It can’t be rushed through,” she said.

The minister clarified that the government is open to promote innovation and well-grounded progress made in the distributed ledger technologies, which are coming in the blockchain.

“So, our intention is in no way to hurt this (innovation around crypto)...but (we need to) define for ourselves...,” she said.

Cryptocurrencies can also be manipulated for money laundering or terror financing, the minister noted.

So, these are some of the concerns, not just India, but many countries of the world have and are also discussed in global, multilateral platforms, she added.

India is planning to introduce central bank-backed digital currency or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1, had announced that the digital rupee or CBDC would be issued by the RBI in the coming fiscal year.

She had also announced that the government will levy a 30 per cent tax on gains made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

Speaking about CBDC, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar earlier this month said a nuanced and calibrated approach is essential for the launch of India’s maiden digital currency as it would have various implications for the economy and monetary policy.

The essential learning does not come from global experience but basically comes from your own experience, he had said.

On the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, Sitharaman said, it is a good step because India needs a lot more big banks to take care of growing needs for infra financing.

Earlier this month, India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan in the largest deal in the country’s corporate history.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

The transaction involves the amalgamation of HDFC and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Holdings and HDFC Investments with HDFC Bank.

HDFC, as the promoter of HDFC Bank, holds 21 per cent in the lender along with the two subsidiaries, which on the merger will be more than double the size of private sector peer ICICI Bank.

With regard to the digital divide, Sitharaman said some steps have been taken to bridge it.

Asked about the under-reporting of COVID death numbers, she said the data that the central government reported was compiled from states.

The revision was due to changes made by the state governments, she said, adding some death that took place at home was updated later by states.

#cryptocurrency #nirmala sitharaman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

4
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

8
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units