India, US sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in semiconductor sector

The MoU aims to leverage complementary strengths of both countries and facilitate commercial opportunities

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at a press conference during the India-US Commercial Dialogue, in New Delhi, on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 10

India and the US on Friday signed an initial pact to strengthen cooperation in the semiconductor sector to facilitate commercial opportunities and development of innovation ecosystems in the segment as both sides concluded their commercial dialogue.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for establishing semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership under the framework of India-US Commercial Dialogue, which was re-launched after a gap of three years.

During the meeting here, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo discussed ways to promote trade and investment relationships.

The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative mechanism between the two governments on semiconductor supply chain resiliency and diversification in view of the US's CHIPS and Science Act, and India's Semiconductor Mission.

The CHIPS and Science Act was signed by President Joe Biden in 2022 to boost funding for the American semiconductor industry.

The MoU aims to leverage complementary strengths of both countries and facilitate commercial opportunities and development of semiconductor innovation ecosystems through discussions on various aspects of the semiconductor value chain.

In addition, the MoU envisages mutually beneficial R&D, talent and skill development.

Addressing a joint media briefing, Goyal said the MoU would help in expanding mutual cooperation and enhancing resilient supply chains.

Raimondo said that India's desire to expand its advance manufacturing is totally aligned with the US desire and goal to make their supply chain more resilient.

With the MoU, she said the US would like to see India achieve its aspirations to play a larger role in the electronic supply chain.

"We have already begun action as against that MoU (by) tasking both Indian and the American semiconductor industries to prepare an assessment of... gaps and lack of resiliency in the supply chain and that will guide our work," she said.

She also said there are also opportunities in the entire electronic supply chain for cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the commercial dialogue, both sides announced the launch of a new Working Group on Talent, Innovation and Inclusive Growth.

The move will further the cooperation on startups, SMEs, skill development and entrepreneurship, including in digital and emergent technologies, Goyal said.

Further, Goyal said the Travel and Tourism working group has been re-launched to address the new challenges and opportunities to create a stronger travel and tourism sector.

Besides, both the countries launched standards and conformance cooperation programme (Phase III) to be carried out in partnership between ANSI (American National Standard Institute) from the US side and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) from the Indian side in furtherance of standards cooperation.

Separately, the US side would send a senior government official-led clean energy and environmental technology business development mission to India in 2024.

 

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

