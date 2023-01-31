 IndiaMART and four other Indian markets figure in US Notorious Markets list : The Tribune India

IndiaMART and four other Indian markets figure in US Notorious Markets list

The list identifies markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy

IndiaMART and four other Indian markets figure in US Notorious Markets list

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Washington, January 31

IndiaMART, one of the largest Indian e-commerce websites, along with four physical marketplaces in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai have figured in the latest annual edition of the Notorious Markets List of the US.

Released by the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday, the 2022 Notorious Markets List identifies 39 online and 33 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

The Indian markets in the list are IndiaMART, Heera Panna in Mumbai, Kidderpore in Kolkata, Sadar Patrappa Road Market in Bengaluru, and Tank Road in Delhi.

"The widespread trade in counterfeit and pirated goods harms the economic security of American workers and undermines our work to craft equitable and inclusive trade policy," USTR Katherine Tai said.

"The Notorious Markets List is an important tool that urges the private sector and our trading partners to take action against these harmful practices," she added.

According to the USTR report, IndiaMART is a high-volume e-commerce website and mobile app that connects buyers with suppliers. It describes itself as the largest online business-to-business marketplace in India.

Regarding positive steps taken over the past year, one right holder reported that IndiaMART has been cooperative in engagement and improving complaint response times. However, counterfeit goods on the e-commerce site, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and apparel, remain a serious concern for other rights holders, the USTR report said.

Right holders dispute that the e-commerce site adequately engaged with them and implemented anti-counterfeiting best practices, including seller verification, penalties against known sellers of counterfeit goods, or proactive monitoring for infringing goods. Its assertion regarding the responsiveness of its notice-and-takedown system was also questioned.

A major indoor market in the heart of Mumbai, Heera Panna reportedly offers counterfeit watches, footwear, electronics, accessories, and cosmetics.

"Right holders warn that counterfeit cosmetics sold at this market have health and safety risks," the report said.

Locally known in Kolkata as the "Fancy Market", Kidderpore contains shops allegedly selling various counterfeit and pirated goods, including apparel, cosmetics, electronics, optical media, and software.

According to the report, Sadar Patrappa (SP) Road Market in Bengaluru is reported by right holders as a "hot spot" for a wide variety of counterfeit electronic products, attracting large numbers of locals and tourists.

The market was found to have a lot of brokers loitering around and luring customers. Despite a raid on counterfeits in this market in early 2022, enforcement efforts by local authorities have been insufficient to encourage improvement in it, the report said.

The report, quoting right holders, said that Tank Road, the New Delhi market, continues to sell counterfeit products, including apparel, footwear, watches, handbags, electronics, and beauty products.

Wholesale counterfeit goods are reportedly supplied from this market to other Indian markets, including Gaffar Market and Ajmal Khan Road.

According to the right holders, local police have conducted some enforcement actions, but these efforts have been insufficient in substantially reducing the sales of counterfeits in the market, the report said.

USTR is an agency of the US government responsible for developing and promoting American trade policy.

It first identified notorious markets in the Special 301 Report in 2006. It has been publishing the Notorious Markets List annually since February 2011, separately from the Special 301 Report, to increase public awareness and help market operators and governments prioritise intellectual property enforcement efforts that protect American businesses and their workers.  

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Haryana

New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

9
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

10
Comment

India should deal with Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

8 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Sitharaman

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman

Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...

Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...


Cities

View All

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in city

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in Amritsar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau begins evaluating ex-Dy CM OP Soni's assets

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

JAC to intensify stir over Centralised admission portal, retirement age row

BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh MC to manage all 89 parking lots till new agency selected

Coordinated policies needed to meet global challenges: Narendra Singh Tomar

Will take up issue of more grants for Chandigarh MC with Centre, says Banwarilal Purohit

Lt Col HS Chahal re-elected president of Golf Club

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Miscreants rob ~50K, liquor from village shop

Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

BDPO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Three arrested in theft cases

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience