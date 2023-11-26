 Indian exporters cautiously watching respiratory illness in China; say cause for concern if spreads more : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Indian exporters cautiously watching respiratory illness in China; say cause for concern if spreads more

Indian exporters cautiously watching respiratory illness in China; say cause for concern if spreads more

Present situation is not alarming

Indian exporters cautiously watching respiratory illness in China; say cause for concern if spreads more

An ambulance leaves a children's hospital in Beijing, China on Friday. Reuters Photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 26

Expressing concern over the current influenza situation in China, domestic exporters on Sunday said that they are cautiously watching the situation as any spread of the disease may again hurt global supply chains and impact world trade.

They said that the present situation is not alarming but if the illness spreads to other parts of the globe, it will have an impact on world trade as China is a hub of global manufactures and exports.

The government on November 24 stated that India is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current influenza situation in China. It is monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in that country.

There is a low risk to India from the avian influenza, H9N2, cases reported in China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness, the Union health ministry has said.

Some media reports indicated a clustering of cases of respiratory illness in children in northern China for which the World Health Organization has also issued a statement.

Leading leather exporter and Farida Group Chairman Rafeeq Ahmed said, “We are cautiously watching the situation. If the diseases spread, it will have an impact on trade”.

Sharing similar views, Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General Ajay Sahai said, “We are definitely concerned. Most of the things depend on its spread. The next 5-6 days will be crucial.”

He added that China is the major economy of the world. At present, the global economic slowdown is already impacting exporters and importers.

“If it spreads to more areas, then there will be a problem,” Sahai said.

Mumbai-based exporter Khalid Khan also said that during the Covid pandemic, the global supply chain was disrupted. If the current diseases in China spread, it can again hit the chain.

“We are watching the situation closely. At present, there should not be any panic,” Khan said.

Ludhiana-based engineering exporter S C Ralhan added that so far there is no problem or threat to the global supply chain. Their imports are smooth from the neighbouring country.

China is a major trading partner of India. During April-October 2023, imports from China stood at USD 60 billion against USD 60.26 billion in the same period in 2022.

India’s exports to that country during the seven months of this fiscal increased to USD 8.92 billion as against USD 8.85 billion during April-October 2022.

Government think tank NITI Aayog has initiated a study to develop a comprehensive action plan to bridge India’s trade deficit with China over time and align trading strategies with emerging geopolitical situations and potential risks to safeguard supply chains.

During 2022-23, India’s two-way commerce with China declined by about 1.5 per cent to USD 113.83 billion as against USD 115.42 billion in 2021-22.

Exports to China dipped by about 28 per cent to USD 15.32 billion in 2022-23, while imports rose by 4.16 per cent to USD 98.51 billion in the last fiscal.

The trade gap widened to USD 83.2 billion in the last fiscal as against USD 72.91 billion in 2021-22.  

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

2
Punjab

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

3
Punjab

Rs 1,178 crore straw management machinery scam: Agriculture Department for action against 900 staffers

4
Entertainment

Randeep Hooda set to marry Lin Laishram in Imphal, wedding date and card inside

5
Punjab

Inebriated driver leaves truck on rail track in Punjab's Ludhiana, loco pilot averts accident

6
India

Denied Dubai trip on birthday, wife punches man to death

7
Punjab

India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

8
Punjab

Shots fired at singer's house in Vancouver

9
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

10
India

4 students killed, over 60 injured in stampede during concert at Kerala's Cochin University

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

If it does not face any hurdle, it will take nearly 100 hour...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into retired Pak soldiers joining terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir

Two cases surface

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Italian pistol, 5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Arvind Kejriwal wishes workers on AAP foundation day, misses jailed colleagues

Noida: Fire accident in car kills 2 men

At 385, Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Edu trip for college students

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal