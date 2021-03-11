Indian Oil Corporation posts highest revenue by any Indian company, record profit in FY22

Even after Rs 10 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices between March 22 and April 6, oil cos continue to make losses as international crude oil prices have stated above USD 100 per barrel

Indian Oil Corporation posts highest revenue by any Indian company, record profit in FY22

Photo for representation. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation’s biggest oil firm, on Tuesday reported a 31.4 per cent drop in the fourth quarter net profit as record refining margins were wiped away by a margin squeeze in petrochemicals and losses on auto fuel sales.

Standalone net profit of Rs 6,021.88 crore, or Rs 6.56 a share, in January-March, compared with Rs 8,781.30 crore, or Rs 9.56 per share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Sequentially, the profit was higher than Rs 5,860.80 crore in the previous quarter.

For the fiscal April 2021 to March 2022, IOC posted the highest-ever revenue by any Indian corporate at Rs 7.28 lakh crore or USD 96 billion (standalone). Consolidated revenue, after including earnings of subsidiaries like CPCL, came at Rs 7.36 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd had earlier this month reported Rs 7.92 lakh crore revenue for the fiscal FY22. This was claimed to be the highest ever by an Indian company but it included GST, which the company collected on behalf of the government on sale of products and is obligated to transfer to the government.

IOC revenues do not contain the GST element.

“IOC reported the highest-ever revenue from operations by any corporate during FY22,” said company director-finance Sandeep Gupta.

For the full fiscal 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), IOC reported the highest ever net profit of Rs 24,184.10 crore, up from Rs 21,836.04 crore last year.

“This is the highest profit by IOC ever,” he said.

For FY22, Reliance had reported a net profit of Rs 60,705 crore.

According to stock exchange filing, IOC made record margins on turning crude oil into fuel but they were wiped away by lower cracks on naphtha as well as losses on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG sales.

IOC earned USD 18.54 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during January-March as compared to USD 10.59 per barrel gross refining margin a year back. After excluding inventory gains arising from processing crude oil bought at lower prices, core GRM in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal came to USD 13.52 per barrel as opposed to USD 2.51 a year back.

But these gains were done in by fuel marketing losses. IOC and other public sector oil companies held petrol and diesel prices for a record duration despite a surge in the cost of raw materials (crude oil) to a 14-year high. They started raising prices only on March 22.

And even after the Rs 10 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices between March 22 and April 6, they continue to make losses as international crude oil prices have stated above USD 100 per barrel.

Similar is the story on cooking gas LPG where prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22, which weren’t enough to cover the gap between the cost of production and sale price.

Another Rs 50 a cylinder increase happened on May 7 but the gap continues.

Pre-tax earnings from the sale of petroleum products fell 8 per cent to Rs 8,251.29 crore while the same from the petrochemicals business was down 72 per cent to Rs 570.18 crore, the filing showed.

With oil prices surging, revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.06 lakh crore in the final quarter of this fiscal year ending March 31 from Rs 1.63 lakh crore a year back.

The Board of the company recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 -- one new bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every two existing equity shares.

It also declared a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share (pre-bonus), which translates into a final dividend of Rs 2.40 per equity post-bonus for the financial year 2021-22.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 9.00 per share (pre-bonus) paid earlier.

Reflecting on the stellar operational performance of the company, IOC chairman S M Vaidya said, “This year, IndianOil has notched up the highest ever revenue from operations and as well as highest ever net profit.”

“This stellar achievement reflects our resolve to set new benchmarks of excellence even in the face of stiff challenges. This also validates our sustained focus on fuelling the socio-economic aspirations of new India,” he said.

He said IOC sold 86.407 million tonnes of products, including exports, during FY 2021-22. “Our refining throughput for FY 2021-22 was 67.665 million tonnes and the throughput of the corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 83.248 million tonnes during the year.”

The gross refining margin (GRM) for FY 2021-22 was USD 11.25 per bbl as compared to USD 5.64 per barrel in the previous financial year. The core GRM or the current price GRM for the year 2021-22 after offsetting inventory gains came to USD 7.61 per barrel.

For the fourth quarter of FY 2021-22, IOC’s product sales volumes, including exports, were 23.310 million tonnes. The refining throughput was 18.265 million tonnes and the throughput of the corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 22.061 million tonnes during the quarter.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

2
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

3
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

4
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

5
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

6
Chandigarh

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

7
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

9
Haryana

Five Rajasthan residents returning from Haridwar die in road accident in Haryana; 12 others injured

10
Himachal

Himachal constable paper leak: Topper was in touch with agent since December

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found, says Muslims can offer namaz in mosque

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...

Gyanvapi: Survey team may seek more time to submit report

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Court removes Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra appointed fo...

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...

Six high courts to get new chief justices

Six high courts to get new chief justices

SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner