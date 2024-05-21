 Indian Oil exports fuel to Sri Lanka : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Indian Oil exports fuel to Sri Lanka
The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Indian Oil exports fuel to Sri Lanka

Indian Oil exports fuel to Sri Lanka

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



India’s energy major, IndianOil, has exported its first-ever parcel of the superior 100 octane premium fuel, XP100 from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Nava Sheva, Navi Mumbai. This milestone of exporting XP100 to Sri Lanka symbolises IndianOil’s ambition to become a global energy player.

IFC gives $500 mn to HDFC Bank

Women, especially microloan borrowers in semi-urban and rural areas, will have increased access to finance with IFC financing of up to $500 million to HDFC Bank to support lending for income generation purposes, fostering financial inclusion and socio-economic growth in the country.

TaMo arms, Bajaj Finance ink deal

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) – subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have signed a memorandum of understanding with Bajaj Finance, part of Bajaj Finserv Limited, to extend supply chain finance solutions to its passenger and electric vehicle dealers.

Maruti Suzuki opens Arena outlet

Augmenting its network to reach closer to customers across the country, Maruti Suzuki India Limited last week inaugurated its 3,000th Arena sales outlet located in Ludhiana, Punjab. Maruti Suzuki rebranded the Arena channel in 2017 to make it a more youthful and modern destination, at par with global benchmarks.

Eternal varsity hosts convocation

The 11th Convocation of Eternal University was recently held at Baru Sahib in Himachal Pradesh during which degrees were awarded to 266 undergraduates, 54 postgraduates, and 4 PhD students in various disciplines, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

World Hypertension Day marked

Rotary Club of Jalandhar (West) celebrated World Hypertension Day at “New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar”. The theme this year was “measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer”. Dr Manbir Singh Cardiologist at New Ruby stressed the need for regular check-up and medication for hypertension.

Micro-Precision gets new name

Micro Precision Product Private Limited has been renamed as WIKA Process Solutions India Private Limited, with effect from April 22. WIKA Group is a globally recognized name for reliability and quality in process solutions. The name of the company was changed following acquisition by WIKA Group in 2014.

JK Maxx launches brand campaign

JK Maxx Paints has unveiled its latest brand campaign, #SingleBrandSharmaJi, aimed at solidifying its position as a premium home beautification solutions provider. JK Maxx builds upon the success of JK WallMaxX Wall Putty as undisputed leader of beautiful homes spanning two decades.

CT Group to cut carbon footprint

CT Group has embraced CSIR’s initiative to promote energy-saving practices through the ‘Wrinkles Achhe Hain’ campaign. Inspired by CSIR’s call to wear un-ironed clothes on Mondays, CT Group has launched ‘Wrinkled Tuesday’ to further support the cause of reducing carbon emissions.

Guru Kashi varsity fencer shines

Guru Kashi University’s fencer Rajiv Boro qualified for the Senior Asian Championship 2024 by finishing third in the foil event held at Shree Fort Complex, New Delhi. Chancellor Gurlabh Singh Sidhu congratulated everyone and said Rajiv would bring laurels to University, state and India at the international level.

LPU holds award ceremony

Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar, recently organised its 15th Achievers Award Ceremony to recognise the achievements of over 600 meritorious students. The event applauded the students’ milestones in academics, cultural activities, sports, community service, research, etc.

Pearson PTE holds partner meet

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s leading learning company, conducted an exclusive partner meet in Chandigarh and unveiled its growth plans for the the state. Attended by 210+ partners and actor Vicky Kaushal, the event brought together key partners, stakeholders, and industry leaders to discuss collaborations. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sri Lanka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

3
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

4
Chandigarh

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

5
India

Explainer: Why Rae Bareli and Amethi may become turning points in India’s politics

6
India

Explainer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash—speculation abounds about ‘Israeli connection’

7
World

Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside conviction of foreign national due to language barrier in investigation

9
India

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

10
India

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor vote in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Each claims to protect Sanatan Dharma better than the other

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

Congress manifesto bundle of hollow promises: Sanjay Tandon

Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Chandigarh’s BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon harps on city development

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

Nation chose a PM, not an Inspector: Kejriwal

BJP veterans rally for Delhi candidates, attack AAP

Tigers, jumbos and bears stay cool with fruit ice balls, coolers

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches

AAP leader killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Bittu to CM

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed