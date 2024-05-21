Indian Oil exports fuel to Sri Lanka

India’s energy major, IndianOil, has exported its first-ever parcel of the superior 100 octane premium fuel, XP100 from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Nava Sheva, Navi Mumbai. This milestone of exporting XP100 to Sri Lanka symbolises IndianOil’s ambition to become a global energy player.

IFC gives $500 mn to HDFC Bank

Women, especially microloan borrowers in semi-urban and rural areas, will have increased access to finance with IFC financing of up to $500 million to HDFC Bank to support lending for income generation purposes, fostering financial inclusion and socio-economic growth in the country.

TaMo arms, Bajaj Finance ink deal

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) – subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have signed a memorandum of understanding with Bajaj Finance, part of Bajaj Finserv Limited, to extend supply chain finance solutions to its passenger and electric vehicle dealers.

Maruti Suzuki opens Arena outlet

Augmenting its network to reach closer to customers across the country, Maruti Suzuki India Limited last week inaugurated its 3,000th Arena sales outlet located in Ludhiana, Punjab. Maruti Suzuki rebranded the Arena channel in 2017 to make it a more youthful and modern destination, at par with global benchmarks.

Eternal varsity hosts convocation

The 11th Convocation of Eternal University was recently held at Baru Sahib in Himachal Pradesh during which degrees were awarded to 266 undergraduates, 54 postgraduates, and 4 PhD students in various disciplines, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

World Hypertension Day marked

Rotary Club of Jalandhar (West) celebrated World Hypertension Day at “New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar”. The theme this year was “measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer”. Dr Manbir Singh Cardiologist at New Ruby stressed the need for regular check-up and medication for hypertension.

Micro-Precision gets new name

Micro Precision Product Private Limited has been renamed as WIKA Process Solutions India Private Limited, with effect from April 22. WIKA Group is a globally recognized name for reliability and quality in process solutions. The name of the company was changed following acquisition by WIKA Group in 2014.

JK Maxx launches brand campaign

JK Maxx Paints has unveiled its latest brand campaign, #SingleBrandSharmaJi, aimed at solidifying its position as a premium home beautification solutions provider. JK Maxx builds upon the success of JK WallMaxX Wall Putty as undisputed leader of beautiful homes spanning two decades.

CT Group to cut carbon footprint

CT Group has embraced CSIR’s initiative to promote energy-saving practices through the ‘Wrinkles Achhe Hain’ campaign. Inspired by CSIR’s call to wear un-ironed clothes on Mondays, CT Group has launched ‘Wrinkled Tuesday’ to further support the cause of reducing carbon emissions.

Guru Kashi varsity fencer shines

Guru Kashi University’s fencer Rajiv Boro qualified for the Senior Asian Championship 2024 by finishing third in the foil event held at Shree Fort Complex, New Delhi. Chancellor Gurlabh Singh Sidhu congratulated everyone and said Rajiv would bring laurels to University, state and India at the international level.

LPU holds award ceremony

Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar, recently organised its 15th Achievers Award Ceremony to recognise the achievements of over 600 meritorious students. The event applauded the students’ milestones in academics, cultural activities, sports, community service, research, etc.

Pearson PTE holds partner meet

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s leading learning company, conducted an exclusive partner meet in Chandigarh and unveiled its growth plans for the the state. Attended by 210+ partners and actor Vicky Kaushal, the event brought together key partners, stakeholders, and industry leaders to discuss collaborations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sri Lanka