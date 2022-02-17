Indian-origin biz leader Vipul Chawla appointed as group CEO of Singapore's FairPrice Group

PTI

Singapore, February 17

Indian-origin business leader Vipul Chawla has been named as the group CEO of Singapore's FairPrice Group, a union-linked supermarket food chain operator across the country with an annual revenue of nearly USD 3 billion.

Chawla, 54, will take over from group CEO Seah Kian Peng on April 5 this year, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a statement from FairPrice Group and its parent group National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Enterprise.

Chawla will continue the efforts of Seah to accelerate the growth of FairPrice's physical stores and online retail, supported by a robust supply chain strategy, the company said in a statement.

He has held leadership roles in Fortune 500 companies in the consumer goods (Unilever) and food services industries.

As president of Pizza Hut International since 2018, the US-based Chawla oversaw markets in more than 100 countries with a combined revenue of USD 7.5 billion, and was able to navigate the company through the Covid pandemic.