Indian-origin biz leader Vipul Chawla appointed as group CEO of Singapore's FairPrice Group

Singapore, February 17
Indian-origin business leader Vipul Chawla has been named as the group CEO of Singapore's FairPrice Group, a union-linked supermarket food chain operator across the country with an annual revenue of nearly USD 3 billion.
Chawla, 54, will take over from group CEO Seah Kian Peng on April 5 this year, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a statement from FairPrice Group and its parent group National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Enterprise.
Chawla will continue the efforts of Seah to accelerate the growth of FairPrice's physical stores and online retail, supported by a robust supply chain strategy, the company said in a statement.
He has held leadership roles in Fortune 500 companies in the consumer goods (Unilever) and food services industries.
As president of Pizza Hut International since 2018, the US-based Chawla oversaw markets in more than 100 countries with a combined revenue of USD 7.5 billion, and was able to navigate the company through the Covid pandemic.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents
Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...
BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve
Says PM’s position special, can’t escape sins by blaming his...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
BJP takes Charanjit Channi’s controversial remark issue beyond Punjab
Channi's remark has attracted a sharp response from rivals A...
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...