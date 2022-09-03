Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan appointed Starbucks CEO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

Laxman Narasimhan is the latest in a list of Indian-origin CEOs of global companies with Starbucks announcing his appointment as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

He will join Starbucks as CEO on October 1 after relocating from London. He will work closely with interim CEO Howard Schultz before assuming the CEO’s role and joining the Board on April 1, 2023, said a company statement.

It said during the transition period, Narasimhan will be fully immersed in the company, spending time with Schultz and the management team, partners and customers and gaining in-depth exposure to the brand, company culture, and Reinvention plan.

Previously, Narasimhan was global chief commercial officer of PepsiCo where he served several stints that included heading the soft drink giant’s Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations. Prior to PepsiCo, he was with McKinsey & Company. Narasimhan is also on several think tanks and holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Pune University, an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The Wharton School, US.

The Starbucks statement added that Narasimhan brings nearly 30 years of experience leading and advising global consumer-facing brands.