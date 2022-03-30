Indian-origin Subramaniam to be FedEx CEO

Washington, March 29
Indian-American Raj Subramaniam would be the new CEO of FedEx, the US multinational courier delivery giant said on Monday.
He would replace Frederick W Smith, chairman and CEO, who will step down on June 1. He will then hold the position of executive chairman. —
