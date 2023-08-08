Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja named Tesla CFO

New York, August 7
Indian-origin Vaibhan Taneja has been named Tesla’s new chief financial officer (CFO) as the previous finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn announced his decision to step down, the automaker said in a company filing on Monday.
Taneja, 45, was appointed Tesla CFO in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer (CAO) of the US-based electric car major on Friday after Kirkhorn, Tesla’s Master of Coin and finance chief for the past four years, stepped down from the post.
Taneja has served as Tesla’s CAO since March 2019 and as the corporate controller since May 2018. Before that, Taneja was employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both India and the US between July 1999 and March 2016, the company filing said.
