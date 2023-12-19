 Indian Science Congress at LPU : The Tribune India

Lovely Professional University (LPU) will host the 109th Indian Science Congress from January 3 to 5, 2024. - File photo



Lovely Professional University (LPU) will host the 109th Indian Science Congress from January 3 to 5, 2024. Renowned Nobel laureates, scientists, researchers, academicians and experts from around the world will participate.

