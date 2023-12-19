Indian Science Congress at LPU

Lovely Professional University (LPU) will host the 109th Indian Science Congress from January 3 to 5, 2024. Renowned Nobel laureates, scientists, researchers, academicians and experts from around the world will participate.

NFL chief chairs FAI seminar

NFL chairman and managing director U Saravanan recently chaired the 5th session of the Fertilizers Association of India (FAI) annual seminar in Delhi. It was dedicated to fertiliser marketing innovations.

Durian opens store in Mohali

Durian Furniture has opened a store in Sector 82, Mohali. It houses a range of home and office furniture, offering a complete furnishing solution.

Christmas décor at Elante Mall

Nexus Malls has come up with Christmas celebrations and an exciting End of Season Sale at Elante Mall. Shoppers stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Kapsons’ Bathinda anniversary

Kapsons’ Bathinda recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. By selling global brands under one roof, it caters to a diverse customer base covering men, women, and children alike.

NHPC participant awarded

Master Awaiz Alam, a participant from the states allotted to NHPC for conducting state/UT-level painting competitions, was awarded under Group ‘A’ category of National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation 2023 recently.

Tihar Jail’s store at fuel pump

IndianOil has unveiled Tihar Jail’s merchandise store, TJ’s, at its fuel station in New Delhi. Delhi LG VK Saxena inaugurated the store in the presence of SM Vaidya, IndianOil chairman.

Vigilance Awareness Week

Under the aegis of Central Vigilance Commission, HUDCO recently observed Vigilance Awareness Week at its office in Delhi and all regional offices. This year’s theme was “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation”.

Kuantum Papers’ MD awarded

Pavan Khaitan, vice-chairman and MD, Kuantum Papers Ltd., has been awarded in recognition of his efforts in the field of wood and agro residue-based paper industry by the Indian Agro and Recycled Paper Mills Association.

Reliance Health Global policy

Reliance General Insurance has launched Reliance Health Global - a policy designed to make global healthcare accessible to Indians. It extends cover not only within the country but across the world.

IDFC First co-branded card

IDFC First Bank, LIC Cards and Mastercard have announced their collaboration to launch a co-branded credit card. Loaded with exciting benefits, it has been designed to bring value to consumers.

John Jacobs’ new collection

John Jacobs has introduced Turban Edit, a collection that seamlessly marries style and comfort while redefining eyewear for turban wearers.

NSE celebrates listing on SSE

The NSE’s Social Stock Exchange (SSE) segment scripted a historic moment on December 13 with the celebration of country’s first-ever listing by SGBS Unnati Foundation.

SBP Group’s brand identity

Real estate developer SBP Group recently unveiled a transformative brand identity. Attended by over 900 professionals, the event showcased its legacy of 16 years, delivering 12,000 homes across 28 successful projects.

Dealers’ meet at Greenwoods

To strengthen the bond between sales team and valued CPs/dealers, realtor Subhash Mangat & Group recently hosted a meet at Greenwoods, Sector 115, Mohali.

Nestlé’s Project Hilldaari

Nestlé India’s Project Hilldaari has developed inclusive and resilient models for waste management in select tourist cities over the past five years. Currently, the project is operational in Ponda, Mussoorie, Mahabaleshwar, Munnar, Dalhousie, Darjeeling and Palampur.

‘HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve’

HDFC Life has launched HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve — a guaranteed savings life insurance plan. It is designed to safeguard the future of loved ones’ and attain their financial objectives.

Tally launches TallyPrime 4.0

Tally Solutions has announced the global launch of TallyPrime 4.0. It is in line with its vision to provide an unparalleled and elevated experience to business owners and end-users.

HDFC Bank, IDA sign MoU

HDFC Bank and the Indian Dental Association (IDA) have entered into an MoU for seamless funding to fresh graduates for setting up their dental practice.

India-made cycles at Walmart

Walmart has announced that the first India-made bicycles are hitting select stores in the US just in time for the holidays. Hero Ecotech has designed a ‘cruiser-style’ bike for Walmart.

HDFC Bank’s initiative

HDFC Bank has launched an initiative to uplift women-led households across multiple states in rural India. The project aims at states, including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

JAL unveils new logo

Sanitary ware manufacturer JAL has unveiled a new logo inspired by the national bird peacock. “The design reflects our brand’s ethos, embodying durability, sustainability, and a modern approach to bath fittings,” said Vivek Kapoor, director.

