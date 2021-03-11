The Tribune Corporate Broadband

IndianOil conducts training for LPG deliverymen

IndianOil recently held a training programme for LPG deliverymen in Delhi. It was inaugurated by Shyam Bohra, Executive Director & State Head, Delhi State Office, IndianOil.

PFC has bagged ‘Green Urja Energy Efficiency Award’ under the Elets Innovation Award for being the best renewable energy financing institution.

REC and Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd have partnered with Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), South Asia, to test the impact of smart meters on improving consumer payments and electricity delivery in Jammu.

NTPC has joined hands with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to utilise the sludge produced in the sewage treatment plants of DJB. This green technological solution will help in reducing CO2 emissions.

Elante Mall recently hosted the 2nd edition of Chandigarh Music and Film Festival 2022. Patrons witnessed musical performances by renowned bands.

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently conducted a two-day ENT Surgical Conclave. Dr Ashok Gupta, Director and Head, ENT, organised the conclave in collaboration with All India Rhinology Society and Punjab Medical Council.

LG Electronics has unveiled a new lineup of products which includes a range of smart home appliances.

Dr GS Jammu has been elected executive council member of North Zone in the elections conducted by Obesity Surgery Society of India (OSSI).

Patel Fertility, a part of the Patel Multi Superspeciality Hospital, Jalandhar, has opened IVF & Fertility Centre. A trained team having experience of over 10,000 IVF cases will offer services.

HP has launched Pavilion laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel processors. The series is designed with environment in mind, with an all-metal laptop built that contains ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum.

ITC Dermafique has introduced smart skin adviser — a skin analysis tool that harnesses the power of AI to provide a personalised skin health analysis.

BHEL recently held communication week ‘Abhivyakti’. The programme was organised across all units of BHEL.

Mutual fund distributor WealthVault recently held Jashn-e-Aagaaz in Chandigarh to mark the beginning of new financial year and the brochure and corporate AV of the company.

JioFiber has launched a postpaid plan that provides zero entry cost for new users. Users will get router, set-top box and installation valued at Rs. 10,000 free when they opt for a postpaid connection.

Under its CSR initiative, Hero MotoCorp has handed over 250 motorcycles to the Haryana Forest Department and CAMPA authority to commemorate World Earth Day.

Ashok Leyland has opened its dealership for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Nalagarh.This is the company’s second LCV dealership in the state.

HDFC Bank has opened its first branch in Keylong, becoming the first private bank to open a branch in Lahaul and Spiti. It was inaugurated by Neeraj Kumar, DC, Lahaul and Spiti.

Škoda Auto India has expanded its reach in northern India from 25 customer touchpoints in 2019 to 51 in 2022, up 104% in two years.

Oncquest Laboratories has opened a lab in Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana. It was inaguarted by JL Oswal, chairman, Oswal Group, and Aditya Burman, Director, Oncquest Laboratories.

