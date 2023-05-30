IndianOil creates world record

IndianOil has created a world record in road construction by maintaining uninterrupted supplies of Durapave bitumen by laying 100 lane km in 100 hours at Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway.

Tanishq Celeste collection

Tanishq recently held an exhibition for the launch of its Celeste solitaire collection in Chandigarh. It showcased designs for rings, earrings and bracelets.

K-POP extravaganza at Elante

Nexus Elante Mall recently hosted a K-POP event. Singer Aoora and DJ Fridayyy enthralled the audience.

AJIO’s ‘Big Bold Sale’

AJIO has announced its ‘Big Bold Sale’ from June 1. Customers can shop across 5,000+ brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles.

SCOPE initiative on climate

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) in collaboration with GIZ, Germany, recently held a programme on ‘Climate Action initiatives by PSEs in India’, showcasing the role of PSEs in reducing carbon footprint.

TCY programme for TOEFL

TCY has empowered partner coaching centres with updated mocks tailored to the revised TOEFL iBT test. It provides students with a realistic exam experience.

TSPL’s CSR programme

Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) has dedicated a community centre and Farmers Resource Centre equipped with advanced multi-crop bed planter & several other agricultural equipment to the villagers of Talwandi Aklia village in Mansa.

KCR’s Kanti Velugu initiative

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Kanti Velugu programme for ‘Blindness Free Telangana’ has benefitted over 1 crore people so far. More than 1.54 crore people have underwent eye tests to date.

ITI Focused Equity Fund NFO

ITI Mutual Fund has launched Focused Equity Fund. The new fund offer or NFO is currently open for subscription till June 12.

MobilTM brand ambassador

MobilTM has roped in actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador to highlight its values of driving human progress.

Awareness on hypertension

Glenmark Pharma organised ‘Hypertension Awareness Month’ in May. It partnered with over 1,000 professionals from over 210 hospitals across the country.

BD Soft footprint in Punjab

IT security distributor BD Soft has announced an aggressive roadmap for Punjab, strengthening its presence in North.

HDFC Bank’s hiring drive

HDFC Bank has launched Future Bankers 2.0, a pan-India recruitment programme to transform young graduates into banking professionals within a year.

HMD Global unveils Nokia C32

HMD Global has launched Nokia C32, the first smartphone in the C-series range with a 50MP dual camera at affordable price.

Tata AIA Life pension plan

Tata AIA Life has introduced a more powerful version of its flagship annuity (guaranteed income for life) plan, Tata AIA Life Fortune Guarantee Pension.

MG Motor sells 10,000 ZS EVs

MG Motor India has announced that its globally successful ZS EV has crossed 10,000 sales mark in India. The all-new ZS EV is available in two variants.

Motorola unveils edge 40

Motorola has launched edge 40, the latest addition to its premium edge franchise. It is the world's slimmest 5G smartphone.

BITS launches five satellites

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus has launched and tested 5 Pico Satellites using Drone Satellite Launch Vehicle at Sanad Academy, Dubai.