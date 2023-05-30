 IndianOil creates world record : The Tribune India

IndianOil creates world record

Photo for representation. File photo



IndianOil has created a world record in road construction by maintaining uninterrupted supplies of Durapave bitumen by laying 100 lane km in 100 hours at Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway.

Tanishq Celeste collection

Tanishq recently held an exhibition for the launch of its Celeste solitaire collection in Chandigarh. It showcased designs for rings, earrings and bracelets.

K-POP extravaganza at Elante

Nexus Elante Mall recently hosted a K-POP event. Singer Aoora and DJ Fridayyy enthralled the audience.

AJIO’s ‘Big Bold Sale’

AJIO has announced its ‘Big Bold Sale’ from June 1. Customers can shop across 5,000+ brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles.

SCOPE initiative on climate

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) in collaboration with GIZ, Germany, recently held a programme on ‘Climate Action initiatives by PSEs in India’, showcasing the role of PSEs in reducing carbon footprint.

TCY programme for TOEFL

TCY has empowered partner coaching centres with updated mocks tailored to the revised TOEFL iBT test. It provides students with a realistic exam experience.

TSPL’s CSR programme

Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) has dedicated a community centre and Farmers Resource Centre equipped with advanced multi-crop bed planter & several other agricultural equipment to the villagers of Talwandi Aklia village in Mansa.

KCR’s Kanti Velugu initiative

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Kanti Velugu programme for ‘Blindness Free Telangana’ has benefitted over 1 crore people so far. More than 1.54 crore people have underwent eye tests to date.

ITI Focused Equity Fund NFO

ITI Mutual Fund has launched Focused Equity Fund. The new fund offer or NFO is currently open for subscription till June 12.

MobilTM brand ambassador

MobilTM has roped in actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador to highlight its values of driving human progress.

Awareness on hypertension

Glenmark Pharma organised ‘Hypertension Awareness Month’ in May. It partnered with over 1,000 professionals from over 210 hospitals across the country.

BD Soft footprint in Punjab

IT security distributor BD Soft has announced an aggressive roadmap for Punjab, strengthening its presence in North.

HDFC Bank’s hiring drive

HDFC Bank has launched Future Bankers 2.0, a pan-India recruitment programme to transform young graduates into banking professionals within a year.

HMD Global unveils Nokia C32

HMD Global has launched Nokia C32, the first smartphone in the C-series range with a 50MP dual camera at affordable price.

Tata AIA Life pension plan

Tata AIA Life has introduced a more powerful version of its flagship annuity (guaranteed income for life) plan, Tata AIA Life Fortune Guarantee Pension.

MG Motor sells 10,000 ZS EVs

MG Motor India has announced that its globally successful ZS EV has crossed 10,000 sales mark in India. The all-new ZS EV is available in two variants.

Motorola unveils edge 40

Motorola has launched edge 40, the latest addition to its premium edge franchise. It is the world's slimmest 5G smartphone.

BITS launches five satellites

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus has launched and tested 5 Pico Satellites using Drone Satellite Launch Vehicle at Sanad Academy, Dubai.

Don't Miss

Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

Locals and police rush to the spot and launch the rescue ope...

Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47

Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47

He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the...

9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children's hospital

9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children's hospital

The 9 victims include 3 children

Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table

Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table

22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...

Monsoon may be below normal

Monsoon may be below normal

Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days


Cities

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

HC dismisses petition challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Truck hits bike, 2 killed in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Ensure no SC student is denied scholarship, educational institutes directed

District Health Officer collects food samples in Hoshiarpur

Modi govt’s focus on welfare of all sections, says Union Minister

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Activist, supporters protest outside DC office, demand justice for victims

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing

Soldier cremated with full military honours