IndianOil embarks on TB elimination project

IndianOil Corporation has signed a MoU with the Central TB Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified TB elimination project.

Sanjay Singh elected head of Indian Oil Officers’ body

Sanjay Singh has been elected all India president of Indian Oil Officers’ Association in the recently concluded election. Other office-bearers are Rituraj Barooah (vice-president), Anoop Singh (general secretary), Syed Qamar Ahmed (general treasurer), Bal Krishan Prajapati (additional general secretary), B Ramesh Babu (joint secretary (marketing), Ratna K Puram, (joint secretary (refineries) among others.

Emerging Opportunities Fund by Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched a range of new funds, including Emerging Opportunity Fund. It will invest in mid-cap companies and emerging market leaders.

Tecno Phantom X2 launched in India

Tecno has launched Phantom X2 in India, which marks its entry into the premium smartphone category. Priced at Rs 39,999, it will be available on both Amazon and offline retail touchpoints.

DK Madan takes charge as CVO of Powergrid

DK Madan has assumed the charge of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid). Prior to this, he was working as Director (Chemical) in the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers, Government of India.

NMIMS students undergo international study tour

The students of NMIMS’ Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management travelled to Belgium, Austria, Germany and Switzerland as a part of their international study trip. These trips are a part of the School's pedagogy to help students gain a global perspective firsthand. The students explored design and innovation, global business prospects and gained cross-cultural learning experiences.

Lions Club holds mega blood donation camp

Lions Club, New Delhi Indraprastha District 321-A3, recently organised a mega blood donation camp at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib, New Delhi. District Governor SP Goyal was the chief guest on the occasion.

AU Small Bank, HDFC Life ink bancassurance tie-up

AU Small Finance Bank and HDFC Life has entered into a corporate agency arrangement for soliciting insurance plans of HDFC Life through the bancassurance business model.

New Style to develop Ramada hotel in Panipat

Delhi-based developer New Style Pvt Ltd has signed a franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for developing a new hotel in Panipat under the brand Ramada by Wyndham. The proposed hotel will be located in Sector 23, TDI Connaught Estate.

CT University organises global conference in UAE

CT University in association with City University, Ajman, recently organised its 5th International Multi-Track Conference on Sciences, Engineering, Management & Technical Innovation in the UAE. Experts and delegates from different countries participated.

Indian Coast Guard signs pact for multicopter drones

In a major boost to marine surveillance and interdiction capabilities, the Indian Coast Guard has concluded maiden contract for multicopter (VTOL) drones in consonance with Government of India's policy of embracing drone technology. These drones are capable of being launched from both ships whilst underway as well as shore stations.