IndianOil R&D bags national award for water conservation

IndianOil R&D has bagged the third prize in the ‘Best institution for campus usage’category of the National Water Awards instituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Sony Pictures donates 500 PCs to Akal Academies

Sony Pictures Networks has donated 500 computers to 45 Akal Academies under its corporate social responsibility initiative. A chain of 129 Akal Academies is being run under the aegis of The Kalgidhar Trust, Baru Sahib.

PFC inks pact to boost public health infra in Leh

PFC has signed a memorandum of agreement with Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Nubra subdivision, Leh, to augment healthcare facilities. It will provide Rs 6.93 crore for improving infrastructure.

JioFiber fastest operator to cross 1.5 lakh users in Punjab

JioFiber has become the fastest internet service provider to achieve the milestone of crossing 1.5 lakh fiber broadband connections in Punjab.

KIIT varsity adjudged best for promotion of sports

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has been adjudged the best university for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held in Mumbai recently.

Reliance Digital brings ‘Digital Discount Days’

Reliance Digital has introduced ‘Digital Discount Days’ from April 2 to 17 at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on www.reliancedigital.in and www.jiomart.com.

PSPCL supplies 25% more power in 2nd half of March

PSPCL has supplied 16,869 lakh units of power in the second half of March 22, 25% more as compared to 13,452 lakh units in the same period last year. This was disclosed by Punjab PWD and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh.

Minister launches IndianOil’s innovative solar cooktop

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri recently launched IndianOil R&D’s solar cooktop — Surya Nutan. He also released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion.

JioPhone Next available at over 5,000 stores in Hry

JioPhone Next, the affordable smartphone jointly developed by Google and Jio, is now available at over 5,000 retail stores across Haryana, including Jio Stores, Jio Points and Reliance Digital stores.

Mahindra showcases range of electric vehicles in Pune

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd has showcasing its wide range of electric vehicles at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave with the display of Treo auto, Treo Zor delivery van, Treo Tipper, e Alfa Mini tipper, and Atom quadricycle.

Ricela Foundation gives Rs50 lakh for CSR initiative

To provide quality education at affordable cost to all, Ricela Foundation has launched a social initiative at Dhuri wherein it will spend Rs 50 lakh to promote education among the underprivileged sections of the society.

Daikin unveils new range of split ACs

Daikin has launched a new range of split ACs indigenously conceptualised and manufactured for the discerning Indian consumers. The U Series boasts of future-ready technologies.

Duke launches new Spring-Summer collection

Duke has launched new summer collection inspired by urban street casual smart fashion. The range is priced between Rs 499 and Rs 1,999.

HDFC Bank adjudged best performing bank

HDFC Bank has been adjudged ‘Best Performing Bank’ in SHG Linkage by National Rural Livelihood Mission, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

Hero MotoCorp donates 50 motocycles to Hry govt

Hero MotoCorp has handed over 50 motorcycles to the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Jind, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility ‘Hero WeCare’.

HDFC Bank-Shoppers Stop co-branded credit cards

HDFC Bank and Shoppers Stop have launched a range of co-branded credit cards. The cards will be available for over eight million ‘First Citizen’ customers of Shoppers Stop along with HDFC Bank’s customers.