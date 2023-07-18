IndianOil’s CSR initiative

Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, recently handed over newly constructed public convenience facilities at Asiad Village Complex to Secretary, Asiad Village Complex, New Delhi, as part of its CSR initiative.

HDFC Bank’s CBDC platform

HDFC Bank has launched UPI QR code interoperable with India’s sovereign digital currency, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). It allows merchants on the bank's CBDC platform to accept payments in the form of digital rupee currency.

Tata AIA Life discovery fund

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched small-cap fund, namely Tata AIA Small Cap Discovery Fund. It will offer policyholders the opportunity to generate capital appreciation by investing in small-cap market capitalisation stocks.

Paswan new SLIET Director

Prof Mani Kant Paswan of NIT, Jamshedpur, has been appointed Director of Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology (SLIET), Longowal, Sangrur, by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Archers win world championship

Archers of Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, have won the Archery Junior Youth World Championship held at Limerick, Ireland, recently.

FCI to e-auction wheat, rice

To moderate the market price of wheat and rice, it has been decided by MoCAF & PD, Govt. of India, to sell surplus stock through Food Corporation of India under Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) at pre-determined price through e-auction.

Kalyan Jewellers in Patiala

Kalyan Jewellers has opened its showroom in Patiala. It was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Croma’s new store in Chandigarh

Omni-channel electronics retailer Croma has inaugurated its fourth store in Chandigarh. It offers over 22000+ products across 550+ brands.

Kangra lad bags job in Maldives

Akshay Rana of Kangra, a student of Centre of Excellence under Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), has bagged a $4,100 per annum job at a Maldives-based company. He has done training from Lemon Tree in association with HPKVN.

Harley-Davidson showroom in Chd

Harley-Davidson has showcased X440 motorcycle at Himalayan Harley Davidson Chandigarh. It represents Harley-Davidson's commitment to pushing the boundaries of power, innovation and providing an unforgettable customer experience.

Mia by Tanishq store in Amritsar

Mia by Tanishq has launched its store in Amritsar. It was inaugurated by Rajiv Chandrasekhar Menon, National Head - Mia by Tanishq along with franchisee partner Sanjay Goyal.

SCOPE workshop on women

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) recently organised a workshop on ‘Leadership Development for Women Executives’. The inaugural session was graced by Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment among others.

Motorola unveils razr 40 ultra

Motorola has launched razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones. It includes Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, efficient battery, and the largest external display of any flip phone.

Corteva sets up research centre

Corteva Agriscience recently commemorated the 50-year legacy of Pioneer Seeds in India. It has also set up an R&D facility - Multi-Crop Research Centre.

Penukonda takes over as SBI GM

Shankar Prasad Penukonda has joined as General Manager, Network-I, SBI, Local Head Office, Chandigarh. Earlier, he was General Manager, Customer Service at SBI, Corporate Centre, Mumbai.

Finolex unveils new campaign

Finolex has unveiled a campaign 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipe Nahin' to express gratitude to millions of plumbers who have played a pivotal role in its brand journey.