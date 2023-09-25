 India’s first green hydrogen-run bus that emits just water unveiled : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • India’s first green hydrogen-run bus that emits just water unveiled

India’s first green hydrogen-run bus that emits just water unveiled

50 units of renewable electricity and 9 kg of deionised water are needed for the production of 1 kilo of green hydrogen

India’s first green hydrogen-run bus that emits just water unveiled

Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri flags off first Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus at India Gate, in New Delhi on September 25, 2023. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, September 25

India’s top oil firm IOC on Monday unveiled the nation’s first green hydrogen-powered bus that emits just water as it takes the lead in bringing out unrivalled tools to replace fossil fuels.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will produce close to 75 kg of hydrogen by splitting water using electricity from renewable sources. This hydrogen will be used to power two buses which will ply across the national capital region for trial runs.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, flagging off the buses, said hydrogen will be India’s transition fuel for moving away from fossil fuels.

IOC’s R&D Centre at Faridabad is producing green hydrogen for the pilot run.

Four cylinders with a capacity of 30 kg can run the buses for 350 km.

It takes 10-12 minutes for the four tanks to fill.

Hydrogen when burnt emits only water vapour as a by-product. With three times the energy density and the absence of harmful emissions, hydrogen shines as a cleaner, more efficient choice to meet the energy requirement.

As much as 50 units of renewable electricity and 9 kg of deionised water are needed for the production of one kilo of green hydrogen.

Hydrogen can be used as a fuel for fuel cells.

Puri said by the end of 2023, IOC will scale up the number of buses to 15.

IOC will undertake operational trials of 15 fuel cell buses powered by green hydrogen on the identified routes in Delhi, Haryana, and UP. Under this programme, the first set of 2 fuel cell buses was launched on Monday.

“Our government has ambitious plans on clean and green energy. India has taken many steps towards low carbon development- through emerging fuels like hydrogen and bio-fuels and shall account for 25 per cent of global incremental energy demand growth over the next two decades,” Puri said.

Upon the launch of the two buses, a cumulative mileage of more than 3 lakh km will be covered for long-term assessment of performance and durability of the new technology.

India has one of the largest synchronous grids in the world, capable of handling intermittent renewable energy and it has achieved ‘One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency’.

“With the low cost solar, synchronous grid, large demand and engineering, India will be a global champion in production and exports of hydrogen and is set to emerge as the hub for green hydrogen,” he said.

Puri said recently the world’s first BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel vehicle prototype was launched that encompasses both the flex fuel engine as well as an electric powertrain that offers higher use of ethanol combined with better fuel efficiencies.

Hydrogen is deemed as the fuel for the future with immense potential to help India meet its decarbonisation targets. The global demand for hydrogen is expected to increase by four to seven times to 500-800 tonne by 2050.

Domestic demand is expected to increase by four times, from the current 6 tonne at present to 25-28 tonne by 2050.

Oil and gas PSUs shall produce around 1 million tonne per annum of green hydrogen by 2030.

“This green hydrogen-powered bus is going to transform the face of city transport in the country. I shall be closely monitoring the project and wish you all the very best for successfully executing this project of national importance,” he added.

“The success of this project can catapult India from being a net importer of fossil energy to becoming a net exporter of clean hydrogen energy; and provide global leadership to other countries in terms of technology transfer while becoming a large green hydrogen producer and supplier of manufacturing parts.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

2
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

3
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

4
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

5
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Canada 'used' US intelligence on India's role

6
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

7
Punjab

RBI report: Punjab's debt to GSDP ratio highest at 48%

8
Punjab

Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

9
Diaspora

Singapore Chinese cab driver abuses woman assuming her to be Indian; put under investigation

10
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA alliance; says would lead a separate front for 2024 LS polls

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...

Asian Games: Sensational Sadhu blows away Sri Lanka as Indian women cricket team earns country’s second gold

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...


Cities

View All

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting tomorrow in Amritsar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu