India’s GDP growth forecast cut to 7.9 per cent: Morgan Stanley

The report raises retail inflation projection to 6 per cent and expects current account deficit to widen to 3 per cent of GDP

India’s GDP growth forecast cut to 7.9 per cent: Morgan Stanley

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

As higher oil prices torpedo economic recovery worldwide, Morgan Stanley has cut India’s GDP forecast for the fiscal year beginning April 1 by 50 basis points to 7.9 per cent, raised retail inflation projection to 6 per cent and expects current account deficit to widen to 3 per cent of GDP.

“Even as we expect the cyclical recovery trend to continue, we expect it to be softer than we previously projected,” it said in a report. “We believe that the ongoing geopolitical tensions exacerbate external risks and impart a stagflationary impulse to the economy.”

India is affected through three key channels—higher prices for oil and other commodities; trade, and tighter financial conditions, influencing business/investment sentiment.

“Building in higher oil prices, we trim our F23 GDP growth forecast 50bps, to 7.9 per cent, lift our CPI inflation forecast to 6 per cent, and expect the current account deficit to widen to 10-year high of 3 per cent of GDP,” it said.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and the recent spurt in international oil prices, which pushed rates to a 14-year high of USD 140 per barrel before retracting, will result in the country paying more for the commodity. Also, higher prices will result in inflationary pressure.

The key channel of impact for the economy will be higher cost-push inflation, feeding into broader price pressures, which will weigh on all economic agents—households, business, and government.

Regarding India’s exposure to macro stability risks, Morgan Stanley said even as macro stability indicators are expected to worsen, lack of domestic imbalances and focus on improving the productivity dynamic will help to mitigate risks.

“As such, we do not expect that fiscal or monetary policy will need to tighten disruptively to manage macro stability risks. The risk would stem from a further sustained rise in oil prices, leading to quick deterioration in macro stability and currency volatility,” it said.

The brokerage expected a repo rate hike in the June meeting of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee. “But we now expect the April policy to mark the process of policy normalization with a reverse repo rate hike.”

“However, if the RBI were to delay its normalisation process, the risk of disruptive policy rate hikes would rise. We see less room for fiscal policy stimulus to support growth given high deficit and debt levels - we see a possibility of a modest fuel tax cut and reliance on the national rural employment program as an automatic stabilizer,” it said.

The report saw upside risks of 0.5 per cent of GDP to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP for FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

“We see risks skewed to the downside for growth and to the upside for inflation and the CAD,” it said. “Again, the key risk would be a sharp and sustained rise in oil prices, exacerbating macro stability concerns and leading to disruptive monetary tightening. Further, risks could arise if global growth conditions weaken further, which would impair India’s export and capex cycle.”

#GDP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

3
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

4
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

5
Punjab

Many good officers, will use their services: Bhagwant Mann

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

7
Punjab

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

8
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate’s connect with Khatkar Kalan

9
Punjab

Rs 23 lakh looted from ATM in Punjab’s Phagwara

10
Punjab

Decide quickly on changes: Sunil Jakhar

Don't Miss

View All
MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Top Stories

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled to be he...

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

The incident took place on February 22 in south Delhi' Malvi...

FIR against Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, his brother for remarks against Sharad Pawar

FIR against Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, his brother for remarks against Sharad Pawar

According to the complainant, the BJP MLA had alleged that P...

Cities

View All

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Term-II to begin from April 26

Term-II to begin from April 26

Doing yeoman service for the bereaved families

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Students observe World Kidney Day

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

SSM chief Rajewal loses security deposit

Two fresh cases in district

National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services