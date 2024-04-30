 India’s gold demand rise 8 per cent in January-March to 136.6 tonne despite high rate : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • India’s gold demand rise 8 per cent in January-March to 136.6 tonne despite high rate

India’s gold demand rise 8 per cent in January-March to 136.6 tonne despite high rate

Investments into gold ETF too saw positive inflows of over 2 tonne

India’s gold demand rise 8 per cent in January-March to 136.6 tonne despite high rate

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 30

India's gold demand rose 8 per cent annually to 136.6 tonne in the March quarter helped by a strong economic environment despite prices touching historic highs, according to the World Gold Council.

The aggressive gold buying by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also contributed to the rise in demand.

India's gold demand in value terms rose 20 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 75,470 crore during the January-March period of this year on volume growth as well as a rise in quarterly average prices by 11 per cent.

On Tuesday, the World Gold Council (WGC) released its global report ‘Gold Demand Trends Q1 2024’, showing that India's total gold demand, including both jewellery and investment, increased to 136.6 tonne in January-March this year from 126.3 tonne in the year-ago period.

Out of the total gold demand, the jewellery demand in India increased 4 per cent to 95.5 tonne from 91.9 tonne. The total investment demand (in the form of bar, coin among others) grew 19 per cent to 41.1 tonne from 34.4 tonne.

Sachin Jain, Regional CEO, India, WGC, said the rise in gold demand reaffirms Indians' enduring relationship with gold.

“India's continued strong macroeconomic environment was supportive for gold jewellery consumption even though prices reached a historic high in March leading to a slowdown in sales as the quarter ended,” he added.

Jain expects the gold demand in India to be in the range of 700-800 tonne during this year.

If the price rally continues, he said the demand could be at the lower end of this range. In 2023, the country's gold demand was 747.5 tonne.

Asked about the factors driving demand growth in January-March, Jain told PTI, “Historically, eastern markets of the world including India and China respond when the prices are going down and there is a fluctuation, whereas western markets respond when the prices are going up.” 

“For the first time we have seen a complete reversal where Indian and Chinese markets have responded to an increase in prices of gold,” he said.

Jain said the demand for jewellery as well as investment products like bar, coin and ETF has gone up.

“The second reason for the increase in demand has been the buying by the central bank RBI,” he said.

While the RBI bought 16 tonne of gold in the full 2023, it has already purchased 19 tonne in the first quarter of this calendar year, Jain highlighted.

He mentioned that the RBI has indicated that it would continue buying.

Asked about the outlook for the April-June quarter, Jain said the demand might slow down due to a sharp rally in gold prices and the ongoing election process.

As per the WGC data, India's gold demand in value terms rose 20 per cent to Rs 75,470 crore from Rs 63,090 crore.

Out of this, the jewellery demand grew 15 per cent to Rs 52,750 crore from Rs 45,890 crore, while gold investment demand went up 32 per cent to Rs 22,720 crore from Rs 17,200 crore.

The WGC also mentioned that the total gold recycled in India stood at 38.3 tonne in January-March, up 10 per cent from 34.8 tonne in Q1 2023.

“Total gold imports in India in Q1 2024 was 179.4 tonne, up by 25 per cent compared to 143.4 tonne in Q1 2023,” the Council said.

The average quarterly price in Q1 2024 was Rs 55,247.20 per 10 gm of gold as against Rs 49,943.80 per 10 gm in Q1 2023 (without import duty and GST).

“Q1'24 also saw healthy levels of gold bar and coin demand in India, up 19 per cent year-on-year at 41 tonne. This was on a par with Q1'22, which was itself the strongest first quarter since 2014,” Jain said.

The price correction in February sparked investors' interest, with anticipation of a rebound driving purchases, he added.

“As the price rallied to successive record highs, investors remained bullish, contributing to the robust demand,” Jain said.

Investments into gold ETF too saw positive inflows of over 2 tonne.

“Although Indian recycling volumes increased 10 per cent to 38.3 tonne in Q1'24, there were very few reports of distress selling. With a strong economy and expectations of a normal-to-good monsoon, there seems little desire to cash in on high gold prices at the moment,” Jain said.

The current high gold prices might temporarily put a strain on demand, he said.

However, Jain said, “strong cultural and seasonal factors such as festivals, weddings helped by an expectation for a better monsoon and solid economic growth would support demand.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Reserve Bank of India RBI


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

2
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

3
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

4
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

5
India

Amit Shah's 'doctored' video: Delhi Police summon Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, one arrested in Assam

6
Punjab

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

7
Punjab

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

8
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products made by Ramdev's pharmaceutical companies

9
Haryana

Lok Sabha election: JJP releases 2nd list of candidates for Haryana; fields Kiran Punia from Ambala, Ravinder Sangwan Rohtak

10
India

4 years after standoff with China, Indian Army shares LAC pics

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

The NCW has also sought a report within three days from the ...

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...

Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

The Bench observed it appeared that licensing authority got ...

Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh

7 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives wer...

Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions

Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions

The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam wit...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

Light, sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace needs efforts to sustain

Amritsar: EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of Chandigarh Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature in Chandigarh falls 6.9 degrees

Chandigarh: Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

One of 2 occupants’ body recovered

national yogasana training programme kicks off

National yogasana training programme kicks off at NIS, Patiala

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Patiala: Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution