India’s retail inflation inches up to 7 pc in August on costlier food items

New Delhi, September 12
Retail inflation inched up to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in July mainly due to higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.
The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row.
According to the data, inflation in food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.
