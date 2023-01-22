India's smartphone shipments fall 6% in 2022, moderate growth in 2023

IANS
New Delhi, January 22
India's smartphone shipments fell to 151.6 million units in 2022, declining by 6 per cent compared with 2021, a report has shown.
According to a Canalys report, Xiaomi was still the number one vendor for the full year.
Samsung took the number one spot in the fourth quarter (Q4) for the first time since Q3 2017, shipping 6.7 million units for a market share of 21 per cent.
The second place went to vivo, which shipped 6.4 million units, mainly via offline channels.
"India was better positioned to weather the global downturn than other markets. But domestic consumer spending cooled in the last few months of 2022," said Sanyam Chaurasia, an analyst at Canalys.
Even during the festive season, the domestic market suffered a fall in transactions, retail spending and electronic imports.
"In 2022, consumers already had up-to-date technology that they had bought during the pandemic, thereby delaying further purchases. This led to smartphone brands struggling with inventory management because demand was subdued," Chaurasia added.
The Indian economy started to feel the impact of the global economic slowdown toward the end of 2022.
"We are entering 2023 with economic indicators suggesting a sluggish performance in the short term," said Chaurasia.
But, in 2024, India is set to hold its General Election and the government's strategy will be to boost consumers' purchasing power, even if inflation remains high.
"We expect moderate growth in the Indian smartphone market in 2023 fuelled by a replacement cycle driven by 5G devices, state government deals, smartphone penetration and the introduction of new use cases," said Canalys.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...