Indices in red for third day; Tata Steel nosedives 7%

Tribune News Service

Mumbai: Equity indices failed to hold on to their gains in see-saw trade on Tuesday, ending in the red for the third straight session. The Sensex shed 105.82 points to close at 54,364.85. The Nifty declined 61.80 points to finish at 16,240.05.

Tata Steel was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, sinking 6.95%, followed by Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries. PTI

New Delhi

SBI approves raising up to $2 bn via bonds in FY’23

SBI on Tuesday said its Board has approved raising up to $2 billion from overseas market during the current fiscal to fund foreign business growth. The funds would be raised through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency. PTI

New Delhi

Rainbow Children’s Medicare shares decline 17% on debut

Shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare on Tuesday debuted with a discount and later ended nearly 17% lower against the issue price of Rs 542. The stock opened at Rs 506, registering a decline of 6.64% from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 22.32% to Rs 421. PTI

Chandigarh

Nabard gets new CGM for Punjab Regional Office

Raghunath B has assumed the charge of Chief General Manager, Nabard, Punjab Regional Office and Chandigarh. Earlier, he has served in various states such as Tamilnadu, Kerla Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Nabard Head Office in different capacities.