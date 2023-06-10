IndiGo, Turkish Airlines in pact for flights to US

New Delhi, June 9
IndiGo is all set to commence codeshare flights through Istanbul to the US as the no-frills carrier continues to expand its international connectivity.
The flights, in codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, will provide connections to New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, effective June 15, the airline said on Friday.
