IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic in codeshare pact

New Delhi, August 31
The country’s largest airline IndiGo and British carrier Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced a codeshare agreement. Under the pact, Virgin Atlantic will be allowed to sell seats to passengers connecting onto IndiGo flights.
Under the partnership, customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline’s London (Heathrow) to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from seven additional cities in India.
Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.
