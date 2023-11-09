Indonesia committed to stronger bilateral ties with India: Envoy

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, November 8
Indonesia is committed to strengthen trade ties with India with favourable policy and incentives. The two countries have set a target of $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2025.
In an interaction with The Tribune, Indonesia’s Ambassador to India Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi expressed commitment to fostering stronger bilateral trade ties through the motto ‘Toward Golden Indonesia 2045 — realising a sovereign, advanced, and sustainable nation through investment.’
Targets $50-bn trade
- The bilateral trade between the two nations has reached $38.84 billion in 2022-23 as compared to $26.17 billion in 2021-22, positioning Indonesia as India largest trading partner in Southeast Asia
- The two countries have set a target of $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2025
The bilateral trade between the two nations has reached $38.84 billion in 2022-23 as compared to $26.17 billion in 2021-22, positioning Indonesia as India largest trading partner in Southeast Asia.
Major Indian companies such as Tata Motors, Tata Power, TCS, Thermax, TVS Motors, Godrej Group, Indo Rama, Forbes Marshall, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Textiles, Tech Mahindra, GMR, Ion Exchange, UPL, Shriram Seeds, Lulu Group, ArcelorMittal Nickel Steel, among others have invested in Indonesia. Similarly, around 14 Indonesian companies have made investment in India.
She said, “We are ready to support and facilitate any inbound investment to Indonesia and outbound investment from India. This showcases the stronger bilateral commitment in investment, trade, and economy between our two great nations.”
She was here today to address industrialists at the CII Northern Region headquarters during a session on “Opportunities to Invest in Sei Mangkei”. She highlighted investments from Indian investors worth $198 million in the Sei Mangkei SEZ. The MoUs were signed with Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd ($90 million), Alliance World ($55 million), and SGF Industries ($53 million) during the session.
She said the tourism sector between the two countries would get a boost as Vistara airline has announced to start non-stop flights between Delhi and Denpasar, Bali, from December 1.
