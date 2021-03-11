Indonesia set to lift palm oil export ban

PTI

Indonesia will lift its palm oil export ban from Monday, following improvements in the domestic cooking oil supply situation, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday. The world's top palm oil exporter halted shipments of crude palm oil on April 28.

Centre withdraws raw jute price cap

Around six months after the price of raw jute was capped at Rs 6,500 per quintal, which allegedly led to a crisis in the industry, the government on Thursday decided to withdraw it from May 20, according to a notification. The price cap removal is expected to help farmers, mills and the jute MSME sector.