Industrial output regains momentum, rises 3.1% in September

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

India’s industrial production expanded by 3.1% in September, boosted by manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

Factory output had contracted by 0.7% in the preceding month (August 2022). It grew by 2.2% in July this year.

Factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 4.4% in September 2021.

The manufacturing sector grew by 1.8% in September 2022, compared to 4.3% growth recorded in the year-ago period, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The power sector showed a growth of 11.6% against a 0.9% rise a year ago. The mining sector also witnessed a growth of 4.6% in September 2022 compared to 8.6% in the year-ago month.

During April-September this year, IIP rose 7% against 23.8% expansion in the same period of 2021-22.

Mfg grows 1.8%