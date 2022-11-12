Industrial output regains momentum, rises 3.1% in September

New Delhi, November 11
India’s industrial production expanded by 3.1% in September, boosted by manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Friday.
Factory output had contracted by 0.7% in the preceding month (August 2022). It grew by 2.2% in July this year.
Factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 4.4% in September 2021.
The manufacturing sector grew by 1.8% in September 2022, compared to 4.3% growth recorded in the year-ago period, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
The power sector showed a growth of 11.6% against a 0.9% rise a year ago. The mining sector also witnessed a growth of 4.6% in September 2022 compared to 8.6% in the year-ago month.
During April-September this year, IIP rose 7% against 23.8% expansion in the same period of 2021-22.
Mfg grows 1.8%
- Factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 4.4% in September 2021
- The manufacturing sector grew by 1.8% in September, compared to 4.3% growth recorded in the year-ago period
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius